Liberia: LDEA Dismisses Two Officers Over Viral Assault Video As Biago Declares Zero Tolerance

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency has dismissed two of its officers after a disturbing video circulated widely on social media allegedly showed them assaulting a female suspect while she was in custody, prompting public outrage and renewed scrutiny of law enforcement conduct.

The action was announced Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, by the agency's Officer-in-Charge, Fitzgerald T. M. Biago, during a press conference in Monrovia. Biago described the incident as a serious violation of the LDEA's code of conduct and a breach of public trust, stressing that the agency maintains a zero-tolerance policy for abuse and misconduct.

The controversy erupted earlier this month after a short but graphic video began circulating on Facebook, WhatsApp and other platforms. The footage, reportedly recorded by an unidentified individual, appeared to show uniformed LDEA officers physically abusing a woman who was already under arrest.

The video sparked widespread condemnation from the public, civil society groups and human rights advocates, with many Liberians calling for swift accountability and accusing law enforcement agencies of operating with impunity.

Officers Identified, Internal Probe Launched

In response to the backlash, the LDEA issued a statement identifying the officers involved as Solomon Gbondo and Faith Willie. Both were immediately disrobed of their authority and referred to the agency's Board of Internal Inquiry and Professional Standards (BIIPS) for administrative investigation.

Biago said the agency acted promptly to preserve institutional integrity and reassure the public that misconduct would not be tolerated.

"No officer is above the law," Biago told reporters. "Rank, influence or personal connections will not shield anyone from accountability."

According to the LDEA, BIIPS conducted a full administrative probe into the Jan. 6, 2026 incident, following established due process. The investigation included written statements, structured questionnaires and cross-examinations to ensure fairness and transparency.

Probe Confirms Assault, Officers Admit Misconduct

The internal inquiry concluded that both Gbondo and Willie physically assaulted the female suspect while she was in custody. Investigators said the officers admitted to the conduct and acknowledged that their actions violated the LDEA Code of Conduct.

The board classified the incident as "severe unprofessional misconduct" under Section 45.8 of the agency's disciplinary regulations. Based on the admissions and supporting evidence, including the viral video, BIIPS ruled the allegations sustained and recommended dismissal--the most severe administrative sanction available.

"With immediate effect, Officers Solomon Gbondo and Faith Willie are no longer members of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency," Biago said.

He added that there is "absolutely no room for unprofessional conduct" within the institution and that disciplinary action would be enforced consistently.

Incident Renews Scrutiny of Law Enforcement Conduct

The dismissals come amid heightened public concern over police brutality and the treatment of suspects in state custody. Human rights advocates say the video reflects longstanding complaints about excessive force and abuse of authority by security personnel.

Biago acknowledged the damage the incident caused to the agency's image but said the response demonstrates the LDEA's commitment to reform and professionalism.

He disclosed that 110 LDEA officers are currently undergoing professional training at the Liberia National Police Training Academy, with additional senior officers scheduled for specialized in-service training aimed at strengthening discipline and aligning the agency with modern law enforcement standards.

The agency also reaffirmed its constitutional obligation to respect human rights and safeguard the dignity of all persons in custody.

Wider Context and Public Reaction

The incident unfolded at a sensitive time for the LDEA, following recent allegations by a special aide to the officer-in-charge, Myron Swen, who claimed he was assaulted by Biago during an official trip to Nimba County. That allegation was later dismissed by the agency after an internal review, but it fueled broader public debate about accountability within the institution.

For many observers, the swift dismissal of the two officers marks a rare instance in which viral social media evidence translated into concrete disciplinary action.

Whether the move signals a sustained shift toward stronger accountability within the LDEA or a response driven by public pressure remains uncertain. Still, Biago said the message to officers is unequivocal.

"The uniform is a symbol of trust," he said. "It is not a license to abuse."