Liberia: U.S.-Based Liberian Philanthropist Urges Free Medical Checkups to Curb Rising Deaths

A U.S.-based Liberian philanthropist, Dennis Garsinii, is calling on the Liberian government to introduce free nationwide medical checkups, arguing that high screening costs are contributing to preventable deaths across the country.

In a telephone interview with The Liberian Investigator, Garsinii said access to basic health screening should be treated as a fundamental right and urged the government to make stronger investments in the health sector, particularly for low-income citizens.

"Hundreds of Liberians barely have enough money for food, let alone medical checkups," he said. "The government should consider providing free screening for all Liberians."

High Costs, Preventable Deaths

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Garsinii argued that the cost of medical screening has forced many struggling Liberians to rely on traditional or "country medicine," despite warnings from health professionals about the risks associated with delayed or inappropriate treatment.

According to him, many deaths occur not because illnesses are incurable, but because people live with treatable conditions for years without medical attention due to financial hardship.

"People are dying because they can't afford checkups," he said. "Some have died from simple illnesses that could easily be treated if detected early."

He attributed Liberia's rising death toll to poor access to health services and weak medical infrastructure, calling for urgent government action to reverse the trend.

Criticism of Health Fees and Drug Fund

Garsinii also criticized the drug revolving fund introduced by the government following reductions in donor support, arguing that the policy has further limited access to care rather than expanding it.

Under a directive issued by the Ministry of Health on July 15, patients at public health facilities are now required to pay L$2,000 for ambulance services, L$1,500 for birth certificates for teenagers and adults, and L$500 per night for hospital admissions. The fees took effect in August 2025.

Garsinii said such charges place an added burden on vulnerable citizens and discourage timely medical care.

"Introducing more fees into an already struggling system only pushes people further away from hospitals," he said.

Views on Aid Cuts and Self-Reliance

The philanthropist also weighed in on the withdrawal of U.S. aid to Liberia, praising former U.S. President Donald Trump for terminating assistance through the USAID, even while acknowledging the hardship the decision caused.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am not a supporter of Trump, but I agree with his decision to withdraw aid from Liberia," Garsinii said. "Liberia is an independent nation and must take responsibility for its own development instead of depending on other taxpayers' money."

He argued that despite Liberia's wealth in natural resources, poor governance and mismanagement have left the country among the world's poorest.

In May 2025, the Trump administration canceled 27 of 29 USAID programs in Liberia as part of a broader global aid freeze, resulting in the loss of nearly US$360 million. According to Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, the health and education sectors were among the hardest hit.

Acknowledging the Impact

While supporting the aid cuts in principle, Garsinii acknowledged the immediate consequences for organizations and individuals who depended on donor-funded programs.

"I recognize that many people and institutions were affected," he said. "But this moment should force Liberia to rethink its priorities and invest seriously in health care, education and social protection."

Garsinii reiterated that free medical screening would be a critical first step toward reducing preventable deaths and restoring public confidence in the health system.

"Health care should not be a privilege," he said. "It should be a right."