Liberia: Rep. Kanneh Donates Materials, Cash to Rebuild Burned Zone 9 Police Depot

Johnsonville — Montserrado County District 2 Representative Sekou S. Kanneh has donated construction materials and cash toward the reconstruction of the Zone 9 Depot 4 police station in City View Community, in what residents describe as a critical intervention following the destruction of the facility by fire.

The police depot, which serves City View and surrounding communities, was recently gutted, leaving the area without a permanent security presence and heightening public safety concerns. In response, community leaders established a reconstruction committee to coordinate efforts aimed at restoring the station and improving security in the district.

Chair Lady Mercy Cole Dro, head of the Community Reconstruction Committee, said residents unanimously agreed to approach their district lawmaker after internal consultations. According to her, the decision was endorsed by community elders, youth leaders and local authorities, who viewed the rebuilding of the police station as an urgent priority.

Dro said Rep. Kanneh responded promptly to the appeal and demonstrated commitment beyond verbal assurances. She noted that construction materials began arriving at the site ahead of schedule, a move that energized residents and reinforced confidence in the reconstruction effort. "What we discussed as a community has already started to materialize," she said, adding that the committee is determined to ensure transparency and collective ownership of the project.

Addressing residents and police officers, Rep Kanneh emphasized that the reconstruction of the police station should not be politicized. He described the effort as a shared responsibility centered on protecting lives and property, rather than political credit.

"This is not about politics. This is about the security of our people," Kanneh said, urging all stakeholders in District 2 to contribute in whatever way possible. He stressed that insecurity in one part of the district ultimately affects everyone and called for unity in addressing the challenge.

As part of his donation, Kanneh provided 100 bags of cement, steel rods of various sizes, bricks, sand, wire, timber, construction tools and US$500 in cash to support immediate construction work. He said the contribution was made both in his capacity as a lawmaker and as a resident stakeholder concerned about the safety of his constituents.

Kanneh recalled that the police depot was initially built more than a decade ago as a quick-impact project to respond to rising security concerns at the time. He said its destruction by fire has again exposed vulnerabilities within the community and underscored the need for swift and coordinated action.

Deputy Zone 9 Commander Stephen Sayee, speaking on behalf of the Liberia National Police, thanked the lawmaker and the City View Community for their support. He said the restoration of the depot will significantly improve police response time and strengthen cooperation between law enforcement and residents.

Sayee noted that the police remain committed to working closely with the community and the reconstruction committee to ensure the project is completed in record time and used strictly for its intended purpose.

Community members described the initiative as a positive example of collaboration between citizens, elected officials and security institutions, expressing hope that the rebuilt facility will help restore confidence, deter crime and improve overall safety in City View and neighboring communities.