Liberia: Court Charges Two Technicians in River Cess Electricity Meter Diversion Case

CESTOS — The Cestos City Magisterial Court has formally charged two technicians assigned to the River Cess rural electrification project with Criminal Facilitation and Misapplication of Entrusted Property, following an investigation into the alleged diversion of electricity meters.

Those charged are Timothy Flomo, a site engineer, and James B. Nyilah, a site supervisor. Both men appeared before the court and were released after Rebecca Nyumah stood as surety on their behalf.

The court has scheduled the case for hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

Court Writ Outlines Allegations

According to a Writ of Arrest issued by the Cestos City Magisterial Court and obtained by The Liberian Investigator, the defendants are accused of unlawfully handling electricity meters entrusted to them for installation within River Cess County.

The writ states that on Jan. 6, 2025, the Liberia National Police brought the defendants before the court following preliminary investigations.

The document alleges that on that date, one of the defendants instructed another individual to transport two electricity meters--bearing serial numbers 25116126142 and 25115947605--from Cestos City to Buchanan without authorization.

The court further alleges that Flomo "did unlawfully mismanage six (6) electricity meters" assigned to the project.

The charges are brought under Section 15.56 (10.2) of the Penal Code of Liberia, which criminalizes facilitation of offenses and the misapplication of property entrusted to an individual in an official or professional capacity.

How the Case Emerged

The court action follows investigations launched on Jan. 4, 2026, when Stephen Thomas, a resident of Kaye Town Community, was intercepted while attempting to transport two electricity meters from Cestos City, the capital of River Cess County, to Buchanan.

In a voluntary statement to police, Thomas admitted that he was acting on instructions from Nyilah, though he claimed he was not informed of the purpose of the transfer.

Investigators later confirmed that the serial numbers on the seized meters matched those cited in the court writ.

Faulty Meter Claim Disputed

During the early stages of the investigation, Nyilah reportedly claimed the meters were faulty and were being transported for replacement. However, that explanation was later contradicted by internal project findings.

A company representative responsible for safety and compliance on the electrification project told The Liberian Investigator that the meters referenced in the case were new units issued to customers in Cestos City in December 2025 and were not defective.

The representative said the alleged actions were not authorized and described them as criminal, emphasizing that the company does not condone illegal conduct and that responsibility rests with individual actors involved.

Wider Public Concerns

The case has drawn heightened attention amid broader complaints from residents in Cestos City and nearby Yarpah Town, where households have reported delays in electricity connections and alleged demands for unauthorized payments before installation.

The Liberia Electricity Corporation, through its county consultant, previously warned that no electricity meter assigned to River Cess County should be removed under any circumstances, stating that such actions constitute fraud.

Residents say the court action lends credibility to long-standing concerns about weak oversight and asset management within the rural electrification rollout.

Accountability Test Ahead

With formal charges now before the court, local residents and observers view the Jan. 14 hearing as a critical test of accountability in public infrastructure projects, particularly those serving rural communities.

Legal analysts note that the case could help clarify the extent of criminal liability for technicians and supervisors entrusted with public assets.

The Liberian Investigator will continue to monitor the proceedings and report on developments as the case moves through the court system.