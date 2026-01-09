Nigeria: EFCC Charges Austrian for Failing to Declare $800k, €651k At Lagos Airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, Okotie Eboh, Ikoyi, has arraigned an Austrian national, Kavlak Onal for allegedly failing to declare large sums of foreign currency while attempting to travel out of Nigeria.

Onal, who was scheduled to board an Emirates Airline flight to Dubai, was intercepted on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, during a routine check at the Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Currency Declaration Desk at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Authorities say he was found in possession of $800,575 and €651,505, which he allegedly failed to declare as required by law.

He was arraigned before Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos. The EFCC is expected to continue investigation and prosecution in line with Nigeria's anti-money laundering regulations.

