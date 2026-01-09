Nigeria: Police Arrest Six Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Three Victims in Nasarawa

9 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Edwin Philip

Police operatives attached to Assakio Division, in collaboration with local vigilantes, have successfully stormed kidnappers' hideouts in Angara and Fadaman Bauna villages of Lafia East Development Area, leading to the arrest of six suspected kidnappers and the rescue of three victims--two females and one male.

The victims were rescued unhurt, promptly treated, and reunited with their families.

A press release issued in Lafia by the Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Police Command, SP Ramhan Nansel, said: "This operation followed a complaint lodged on 07/01/2026, reporting that suspected kidnappers invaded Angara village and abducted two females, leaving behind an infant, and later kidnapped another male in the same village."

"Acting on this information, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, immediately ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators, which culminated in the successful arrest of the suspects and the rescue of the victims," the statement said.

The statement added that the suspects have confessed to committing the crime and have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) on the directive of the commissioner of police for thorough investigation and prosecution.

The police commissioner assured the good people of Nasarawa State of the Command's sustained onslaught against all forms of criminality across the state.

