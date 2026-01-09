Liberia: Breaking News - Former Liberian Defense Minister Declares 2029 Intention

8 January 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Wise Jipoh

Liberia's former Defense Minister Brownie Samukai Jr. has officially announced his candidacy for the Lofa County Senatorial Seat in the upcoming 2029 elections.

The declaration was made during a radio interview in Paynesville on Thursday, January 8, 2026, where Mr. Samukai articulated a strong resolve to facilitate a transformative era for Lofa County.

It could be recalled that in 2021, Brownie Samukai won the Lofa County Senatorial Seat. However, his induction was subsequently revoked by the National Election Commission (NEC) due to findings of fraud. Samukai, along with two others, was indicted and convicted on multiple charges, including theft of property, criminal conspiracy, and economic sabotage, related to the misapplication of soldiers' pension funds totaling over US$1.1 million.

