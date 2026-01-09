West Africa: Liberia Risks Mass Displacement

8 January 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Stephen G. Fellajuah

-As rising seas and erratic rains endanger communities

Liberia is standing at a critical climate crossroads, confronted by two major threats that are increasingly shaping the nation's future: rising sea levels and unpredictable, destructive rainfall. These climate pressures are already disrupting lives, livelihoods, and national development.

Speaking on January 8, 2026 in Monrovia, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo warned that the first danger comes from the sea. Scientific projections show that global sea levels could rise between 0.6 meters and 1 meter by the year 2100. With more than 560 kilometers of coastline and nearly 60 percent of the population living along or near the coast, "Liberia faces the risk of mass displacement and serious damage to roads, hospitals, and coastal communities."

