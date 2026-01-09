Ghana: Franklin Cudjoe Reveals He Has Been Living With Parkinsons for Eight Years

8 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has disclosed that he has been living with Parkinsons disease for the past eight years.

In a personal message shared at the beginning of the year, Mr Cudjoe explained that he had earlier mentioned living with a movement disorder and has now confirmed that the condition is Parkinsons.

He explained that neurologists in Ghana have been supportive throughout his journey, despite the country having very few specialists in that field. With help from close acquaintances, he has also been receiving medical care outside Ghana.

Mr Cudjoe explained that Parkinsons has no cure but can be managed. He noted that the condition does not kill but requires expensive medication and lifestyle changes, including diet control and regular physical exercise.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He expressed gratitude to people who have shown concern and offered support over the years.

Mr Cudjoe also announced his decision to intensify efforts to raise awareness about Parkinsons and continue supporting the Parkinsons support group in Ghana.

He urged the public to avoid prolonged exposure to chemicals and to seek medical assessment when they notice changes in their physical movements. He added that although Parkinsons can be hereditary, research shows this accounts for less than 10 percent of cases.

He ended his message by encouraging the public to take their health seriously and stay well.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.