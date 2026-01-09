Ghana: Neo Learning Initiative Holds Symposium to Promote Reading and Skills Development

The Neo Learning Initiative has held a symposium at Awutu Beraku in the Central Region to launch its plans and programmes aimed at helping children develop their talents and life skills.

The event, held on Friday, December 19, 2025, brought together education stakeholders, parents, and officials from various government departments.

Acting Director of the Social Welfare Department, Mr. Ebenezer Hammond, welcomed participants on behalf of the District Chief Executive.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He commended the organisers for focusing on children's welfare and development.

A speech read on behalf of the Executive Director of Neo Learning Initiative, Madam Irene Asare Frimpong, stressed that every child has a unique ability.

She noted that some children are gifted academically, others practically, while some excel in both.

According to her, what matters most is creating the right support system to help each child succeed.

She added that society needs people who are deliberate about doing good.

Madam Gloria Eshun from the National Commission for Civic Education urged parents and guardians to help children pursue areas they are naturally talented in, rather than forcing them into fields they do not enjoy.

Contributions were also made by Madam Linda Afua Dedume and Mr. Benjamin Narh from the Social Welfare Unit, Madam Effie Cooke of the Culture Department, Madam Lydia Parry from the Information Department, and Mr. Ebenezer Pobee of the National Youth Authority, among other unit heads.

The keynote address was delivered by an educationist and physicist, Dr. George Afrifa Yamoah.

He explained that regular reading builds confidence and shared success stories of people who developed strong reading habits.

He encouraged parents to ensure their children read for at least ten minutes each day and called on all stakeholders to play their part in child development.

Dr. Eric Opoku Agyemang, a lecturer based in the United States of America, encouraged participants to read widely, noting that readers gain knowledge and experience far beyond their peers.

Drawing from his personal experience, he also urged children to learn more about Artificial Intelligence, describing it as the future and a valuable tool for creating wealth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Before the open forum session, Mr. Daniel Arthur outlined the organisation's key programmes, including advocacy and awareness creation, career and skills development, career counselling, vocational training, community learning, scholarships, and school support initiatives.