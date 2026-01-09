Gambia: GRA to Collect D27.5b Revenue in 2026 As Authority Records 21 Percent Growth in 2025

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has been tasked to collect D27.5 billion in revenue for the government in 2026, Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe has said.

CG Darboe made this disclosure yesterday at a press conference held at the GRA Conference Room where he reviewed the Authority's 2025 performance, a year that saw GRA exceed its annual revenue target despite economic headwinds.

According to him, GRA collected over D25.3 billion in 2025, marking a 21 percent nominal growth compared to the previous year. He attributed the improvement to enhanced compliance efforts, sustained tax administration reforms, and expanded use of digital systems.

"The task before us is always to mobilise revenue, but this has to be done in a way that is fair, realistic and responsive to the economic environment," CG Darboe said.

Among the Authority's key achievements in 2025 was the successful implementation of several reform initiatives aimed at strengthening compliance. These initiatives included increased taxpayer education and outreach programmes, which helped improve transparency and stabilise revenue streams.

GRA also signed contracts for the introduction of electronic invoicing for VAT and other taxes, the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS), and Revenue Assurance Regulations for Mobile Network Operators - telecoms. In October, the first phase of the Rental Compliance System was rolled out.

Mr Darboe said sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, trade, and petroleum remained the biggest contributors to national revenue.

Growth in telecommunications was driven by increased digital usage, while banking gains were linked to rising financial inclusion and Fintech expansion. Petroleum revenue increased due to higher import volumes, reduced fuel subsidies and the introduction of fuel marking.

He noted that trade performance improved following reforms such as ASYCUDA World, electronic tracking of transit cargo, digital weighbridge, digital drive-through scanners, the Single-window platform and Digital Excise Stamps.

Despite the gains, CG Darboe acknowledged persistent challenges, including the need to make the tax system more equitable, widen compliance across all taxpayer categories and complete GRA's digital transformation.

He said the Authority remains under "constant pressure" to meet monthly and annual targets, and is committed to balancing revenue mobilisation with protecting businesses and citizens from unnecessary burden.

Looking ahead, the GRA boss said reforms such as ITAS, e-invoicing and telecom revenue assurance will deepen digitalisation and improve service delivery.

As the country enters an election year, he urged Gambians to maintain peace, stressing that "elections come and go, but The Gambia remains".

CG Darboe also appreciates regional cooperation, saying it has played a critical role in improving GRA administration over time. "We participate actively in regional initiatives that enhance collaboration among neighbouring countries," he stated, saying this cooperation has supported collective efforts to "combat smuggling" and streamline procedures.

He said further: "Along this line, GRA has signed MOUS with bilateral Customs Administrations of Senegal and Guinea Bissau meant to enhance regional trade. In addition, the Authority plays active roles in regional bodies like the ECOWAS, World Customs Organisation West & Central Region, West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF) among others."

Mr Darboe also sent a message to businesses outside the tax net, saying: "To businesses outside the tax net, GRA encourages them to formalize their operations and comply with tax regulations. The Authority is willing to support their transition with guidance and resources that ease the process of becoming tax compliant."

Concluding, the GRA leading light extended a cordial and inspiring New Year message to the business community, saying: "My New Year message to Gambian taxpayers and the business community is one of hope and partnership. Let us head into the new year with a shared commitment to building a stronger, more equitable tax system that serves the interests of all citizens while fostering national development. Your compliance is a step towards a prosperous Gambia."