Gambia: Barrow Welcomes New Ecomig Force Commander

His Excellency President Adama Barrow bid farewell to outgoing ECOMIG Commander Col. Ndiagne DIOUF and welcomed the incoming Force Commander Aliou TINE at the State House.

President Barrow expressed heartfelt gratitude to ECOWAS and the Government of Senegal for their service, assuring Commander Tine of The Gambia Government utmost support. He stressed the importance of working with Gambian authorities to maintain the country's reputation for peaceful security.

Commander Aliou Tine assured President Barrow of his commitment to work in close collaboration with local authorities and take proactive measures to address potential threats to national stability.

H.E. Miata Lily French, ECOWAS Head of Bureau, pledged ongoing support for the peace and stability in The Gambia. She further emphasised the need for strategic security measures to keep the region stable.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

President Barrow noted the ECOWAS region faces challenges, stressing that safeguarding the region and its democratic values is a shared duty. He called on all stakeholders to collaborate in protecting stability and democracy, reiterating his commitment to a transparent, free, and fair election.

The High Commissioner of Senegal H.E. Mariama Sy reaffirmed Senegal's commitment to supporting The Gambia. She emphasised Senegal's dedication to strengthening ongoing cooperation, partnership and contributing to regional stability.

Outgoing ECOMIG Commander Col. Diouf expressed gratitude to Gambian authorities for their support during his tenure, appreciating the collaborative spirit and smooth working environment, which enabled effective operations.

President Barrow extended his gratitude to ECOWAS leaders, including President Bissirou Diomaye FAYE, and appreciated Senegal's ongoing support.

(Source: State House)

VP Jallow launches book on History of Public Health in The Gambia

GRA to collect D27.5B revenue in 2026 as Authority records 21% growth in 2025