Gambia: Police Confirm 7 Dead in Farafenni-Soma Highway Road Accident

8 January 2026
The Point (Banjul)

Police in Farafenni have responded to a fatal road traffic accident that occurred along the Farafenni-Jarra Soma Highway, between Farafenni and Bereto.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident involved two vehicles, a van and a bus. Seven (7) persons were confirmed dead at the scene.

Traffic Police and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers are currently on the ground managing the scene, conducting investigations, and regulating traffic flow.

