Gambia: Gid Promotes 91 Senior & Superior Immigration Officers

8 January 2026
The Point (Banjul)

The Deputy Director General of Immigration, on behalf of the Director General, announces the promotion of 91 Senior and Superior Immigration Officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent (ASI) to Commissioner of Immigration, through the Personnel Management Office (PMO), with effect from 2nd January 2025.

The promotion of these officers align with GID's Strategic Plan and leadership vision, driven with a commitment to empower its workforce, appraise officers for their dedication to duty and exemplary service.

The Deputy Director General of Immigration, on behalf of Director General Mboob, congratulates all promoted Senior and Superior officers for their well-deserved accomplishments, imploring on them to continue serving with honor, meeting the expectations of their new ranks, and supporting the GID in its reform process.

Every rank bestowed on a shoulder, surfaces with bigger responsibilities. Congratulations to all promoted officers!

