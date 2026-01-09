Gambia: Art27 Founder Unveils Plan for Permanent Art Gallery in the Gambia By 2026

In a major boost to The Gambia's growing creative sector, Ferenc Donderer, founder of ART27 - Visual Arts Promotion, has announced plans to establish a permanent art gallery in the country by 2026, a move set to provide a long-overdue dedicated space for Gambian and African visual artists to exhibit their work.

The proposed gallery aims to become a central hub for contemporary visual arts, cultural exchange, and artistic collaboration, offering artists a professional platform to gain visibility, engage audiences, and develop their careers.

Since its establishment in December 2024, ART27 has steadily carved a niche within the local arts landscape through a series of temporary exhibitions held at prominent venues, including the African Art Gallery at the Senegambia Beach Hotel, the "Art in the Castle" exhibition, Alliance Française Banjul, as well as selected guest houses and hotels. These initiatives have brought visual art closer to the public while creating opportunities for artists to showcase their creativity beyond conventional spaces.

"Visual arts and artists need to be supported, respected, and seen," Donderer said, stressing that art is far more than a leisure activity. He described visual art as a vital human expression that promotes mental well-being, strengthens social bonds, nurtures empathy, and stimulates community engagement, while also challenging social norms and inspiring change.

Operating as a non-profit initiative, ART27 has been covering essential costs such as materials, transportation, and exhibition expenses to ease the financial burden on artists and ensure their work reaches diverse audiences. The organisation is also working closely with the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NAC), which has expressed support for strengthening the fine arts sector and encouraging greater collaboration among artists.

As preparations for the permanent gallery continue, ART27 is expanding its presence both online and offline, while appealing to sponsors, donors, and the wider public for support. Donderer said the vision is to create a clean, modern exhibition space open to all forms of visual art and cultural events, free from restrictive memberships or affiliations.

"Art has to be seen, and artists must be supported," he said.

Once established, the gallery is expected to play a transformative role in The Gambia's cultural ecosystem, serving as a meeting point for exhibitions, creative dialogue, and artistic innovation, while elevating the profile of Gambian and African artists on the national and international stage.