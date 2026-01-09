Gambia: Tribute to Mr. Abubacarr Camara

As you conclude your tenure as Director General of the Gambia Tourism Board, it is fitting to acknowledge your exemplary leadership and the cordial working relationship you maintained with all tourism stakeholders. Your unwavering support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism sector has had a lasting and meaningful impact, strengthening inclusivity and resilience across the industry.

As a tourism consultant, I personally appreciated your open-door policy, professionalism, and willingness to engage constructively on tourism matters whenever the need arose. The trust you placed in dialogue, consultation, and collaboration set a standard for responsive and participatory leadership.

This image from the official handover ceremony serves as a further testament to your professionalism, decorum, and exemplary personal conduct.

While the Gambia Tourism Board has witnessed several transitions in leadership over the years, it is uncommon to see such a symbolic and collegial gesture, with both the outgoing and incoming Director Generals publicly shaking hands to usher in a new chapter.

Your legacy will endure through your accessibility, effective stakeholder engagement, and steadfast commitment to the sustainable development of The Gambia's tourism sector. I wish you continued success in your future endeavours.