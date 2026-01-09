Lesotho: Former PS Nchaka Dies

8 January 2026
Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Former Principal Secretary and prominent opposition All Basotho Convention (ABC) member, Malefetsane Nchaka, has died.

Mr Nchaka passed away on Saturday night at around 11pm after a prolonged illness. He had been battling prostate cancer for some time.

The ABC Secretary General, Thebe Mokoatle, confirmed Mr Nchaka's death, describing him as a committed public servant, community leader and loyal party member whose passing has left a deep void within the party and the nation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement released in Maseru on Sunday, the ABC said Mr Nchaka served Lesotho with dedication throughout a long and distinguished career in public administration. He previously served as Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, where he was recognised for his professionalism, humility and commitment to effective governance and service delivery.

Beyond his civil service career, Mr Nchaka was actively involved in the country's democratic processes. In the 2022 National Assembly elections, he contested as the ABC candidate for Thaba-Putsoa Constituency (No. 44), reflecting his continued dedication to public service and community development.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Comrade Malefetsane Nchaka, esteemed former Principal Secretary, community leader and dedicated public servant," the statement read.

"Comrade Nchaka served his nation with unwavering commitment and integrity throughout a distinguished career in public administration. His leadership was marked by professionalism, humility and a deep commitment to advancing effective governance and service delivery.

"Beyond his civil service contributions, Comrade Nchaka was actively engaged in the democratic process. His willingness to stand for election reflected his belief in participatory democracy and accountable leadership."

The ABC extended its deepest condolences to Mr Nchaka's family, friends, political colleagues and all those whose lives he touched, saying his contributions would be remembered with respect and gratitude.

Mr Nchaka will be laid to rest in Makhalaneng, Ha Dinizulu, on 24 January 2026.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.