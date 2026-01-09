Lesotho: Former PS Nchaka Dies

Former Principal Secretary and prominent opposition All Basotho Convention (ABC) member, Malefetsane Nchaka, has died.

Mr Nchaka passed away on Saturday night at around 11pm after a prolonged illness. He had been battling prostate cancer for some time.

The ABC Secretary General, Thebe Mokoatle, confirmed Mr Nchaka's death, describing him as a committed public servant, community leader and loyal party member whose passing has left a deep void within the party and the nation.

In a statement released in Maseru on Sunday, the ABC said Mr Nchaka served Lesotho with dedication throughout a long and distinguished career in public administration. He previously served as Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, where he was recognised for his professionalism, humility and commitment to effective governance and service delivery.

Beyond his civil service career, Mr Nchaka was actively involved in the country's democratic processes. In the 2022 National Assembly elections, he contested as the ABC candidate for Thaba-Putsoa Constituency (No. 44), reflecting his continued dedication to public service and community development.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Comrade Malefetsane Nchaka, esteemed former Principal Secretary, community leader and dedicated public servant," the statement read.

"Comrade Nchaka served his nation with unwavering commitment and integrity throughout a distinguished career in public administration. His leadership was marked by professionalism, humility and a deep commitment to advancing effective governance and service delivery.

"Beyond his civil service contributions, Comrade Nchaka was actively engaged in the democratic process. His willingness to stand for election reflected his belief in participatory democracy and accountable leadership."

The ABC extended its deepest condolences to Mr Nchaka's family, friends, political colleagues and all those whose lives he touched, saying his contributions would be remembered with respect and gratitude.

Mr Nchaka will be laid to rest in Makhalaneng, Ha Dinizulu, on 24 January 2026.