Lesotho: Kh'etsekile Calls It a Day At Lcs

LCS FC goalkeeper coach, Samuel Kh'etsekile, has ended his tenure at the club.

Kh'etsekile, who is also a former LCS first-choice goalkeeper, was roped in as goalkeeper coach in 2019 shortly after hanging up his gloves. As a player, he joined LCS in 2009 from Swallows FC.

LCS confirmed the departure of the Qeme United FC product and former Rovers FC player yesterday, saying he cited personal commitments outside football.

"The LCS FC executive committee hereby announces the departure of our goalkeeper coach Sam Kh'etsekile," the club said in a statement yesterday.

"He (Kh'etsekile) has humbly requested to focus on personal commitments but promised to always be there for any assistance LCS FC may need from him."

LCS communication and marketing manager (CMM), Kofa Rantai, told the Lesotho Times that one of the club's goalkeepers, Kopano Silase, would temporarily lead goalkeeper training sessions as the team searches for Kh'etsekile's replacement.

"In the meantime, Kopano Silase will lead the goalkeepers' training sessions," Rantai said.

Since the start of the ongoing 2025/26 Vodacom Premier League (VPL) campaign, Silase has been on the sidelines due to a knee injury he sustained late last season (2024/25).

However, Rantai said Silase is in the final stages of his recovery and is likely to return to action later this season or next season.

Kh'etsekile, who also served as the senior national team, Likuena, goalkeeper coach since 2019, was recently released from his duties in December last year. He was released alongside the entire Likuena technical team led by Leslie Notši who was also sacked as Likuena coach.

The Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) resolved to dismiss the entire technical team following a series of poor performances at international level.