Nigeria: Heirs Technologies Gets NRS Accreditation to Support E-Invoicing Compliance

Heirs Technologies, a subsidiary of the Heirs Holdings Group, has secured accreditation from the Nigeria Revenue Service as a System Integrator for the Federal Government's mandatory e-Invoicing regime, positioning the company as one of the authorised partners to help businesses comply with the Merchant Buyer Solution framework.

The accreditation, published in the NRS-approved service providers directory, empowers the technology firm to link corporate invoicing platforms with the national e-Invoicing infrastructure. This integration enables invoice validation, secure data exchange and automated regulatory reporting -- all key components of government efforts to standardise tax administration.

The Federal Government's e-Invoicing mandate is one of the flagship reforms aimed at reducing tax leakages, improving transparency and strengthening revenue assurance across key sectors of the economy. With implementation accelerating, more businesses are now required to align their invoicing and reporting structures with the NRS model.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Heirs Technologies, George Njuguna, said e-Invoicing should not be viewed merely as an IT upgrade but as a cross-functional compliance requirement.

"E-Invoicing is fundamentally a compliance requirement that cuts across finance, tax, operations and technology. Successful implementation requires both strong system integration capability and a clear understanding of regulatory and tax obligations," he said.

Njuguna explained that the company is combining its digital transformation and systems integration expertise with collaboration from tax professionals to ensure that client solutions meet both the technical and regulatory expectations of the framework.