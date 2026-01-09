Morocco/Cameroon: Cameroon's Indomitable Lions Coach Plays Mind-Game With Morocco

*Tips the Atlas Lions to win today's Q'final fixture in Rabat
Indomitable Lions Head Coach, David Pagou, has insisted that hosts Morocco are favourites to win their quarter-final fixture against his team.
The two countries will battle for a place in the semi-final in Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat this afternoon.
Pagou placed all the pressure on the shoulders of the Atlas Lions ahead of the encounter.
" Walid Regragui played in a World Cup semi-final, you can't compare the incomparable. We're going to try and challenge them," Pagou said at a pre-match press conference.
The coach also highlighted the individual difference between both teams.
" Morocco has the stars. Achraf Hakimi plays for PSG, he is the best African player; there is no Cameroonian at that level," he pointed out.
Cameroon have won the AFCON title five times but he believes that Morocco have a stronger team at the moment.
" Morocco is the natural favorite, a World Cup semi-finalist. We would never say here that Cameroon is the favorite. We are playing the host country, a big team. It will be a difficult match,"he added.
TODAY
Mali v Senegal
Cameroon v Morocco
Saturday
Algeria v Nigeria
Egypt v Côte d'Ivoire