Morocco/Cameroon: Cameroon's Indomitable Lions Coach Plays Mind-Game With Morocco

9 January 2026
This Day (Lagos)

*Tips the Atlas Lions to win today's Q'final fixture in Rabat

Indomitable Lions Head Coach, David Pagou, has insisted that hosts Morocco are favourites to win their quarter-final fixture against his team.

The two countries will battle for a place in the semi-final in Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat this afternoon.

Pagou placed all the pressure on the shoulders of the Atlas Lions ahead of the encounter.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

" Walid Regragui played in a World Cup semi-final, you can't compare the incomparable. We're going to try and challenge them," Pagou said at a pre-match press conference.

The coach also highlighted the individual difference between both teams.

" Morocco has the stars. Achraf Hakimi plays for PSG, he is the best African player; there is no Cameroonian at that level," he pointed out.

Cameroon have won the AFCON title five times but he believes that Morocco have a stronger team at the moment.

" Morocco is the natural favorite, a World Cup semi-finalist. We would never say here that Cameroon is the favorite. We are playing the host country, a big team. It will be a difficult match,"he added.

TODAY

Mali v Senegal

Cameroon v Morocco

Saturday

Algeria v Nigeria

Egypt v Côte d'Ivoire

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.