Nigeria: Lagos Reaffirms Commitment to Create Enabling Environments to Support Creativity

Lagos State government is creating an enabling environment to supports creativity and encourages investment to position the state as a hub for arts, entertainment, and cultural tourism.

The commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, stated this at a press conference to herald the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, which is being hosted by the Lagos State government.

She said AFRIMA, which started on Wednesday, 7th January, is a week-long event that will be wrapped up on Sunday, 11th January, 2026.

On Friday, January 9, a high musical concert will feature African superstars performing and show-stopping performances from Africa's biggest stars.

Benson-Awoyinfa said, "The All Africa Music Awards has, over the years, grown into one of the most influential platforms for recognising African musical excellence, first stream cross-cultural collaboration and promoting Africa's great economy on the global stage.

"Lagos State is proud to continue its support for initiatives that elevate African talents and position culture as a driver of development."

She acknowledged other partners, especially the British High Commission, for their sustained collaboration and commitment to cultural exchange and creating diplomacy.

"This type of partnership reinforces our shared vision of using arts and culture as tools for international agreement-making.

"This edition of Africa will bring together artists, producers, industry leaders, policymakers and creative entrepreneurs from across Africa and beyond.

"It will also underscore the growing relevance of the creative sector as a contributor to employment, tourism, youth empowerment and global African visibility," the Commissioner stated.

While congratulating the nominees and participants, she noted, "Your creativity, discipline continue to showcase Africa's strength, its diversity, its global competitiveness and its creative space.

Africa remains a platform that not only celebrates excellence but also amplifies African voices and stories to the world.

"Lagos State remains Africa's cultural and creative capital. Through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, we are forming, creating and enabling environments that support creativity, encourage investment and position Lagos as a hub for arts, entertainment and cultural tourism," she added.

President of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, noted, "The African Union deemed it fit, after some deliberations, to give the hosting right to the beautiful city of Lagos for this edition. With the powerful understanding of true development by His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, he generously accepted the invitation to host the ninth edition of AFRIMA on behalf of Lagos State.

Dada explained that the idea is to showcase the talents of African music, showcase the capacity and to serve the rest of the world and to tell the world that "we are full of excellence and that we don't stay on trees. We use that platform as well to integrate our people on the continent."