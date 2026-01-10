Nigeria/Algeria: Super Eagles Land in Marrakesh Ahead Afcon Quarter-Final Clash With Algeria

Nigeria's Super Eagles have arrived in Marrakesh, Morocco, ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final showdown against Algeria scheduled for Saturday.

The arrival of the three-time African champions was captured in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday by photojournalist Sulaimon Adebayo, popularly known as Pooja.

Saturday's encounter is expected to pose a stern test for the Super Eagles as they look to sustain their impressive form at the tournament and keep alive their quest for a fourth continental crown. Nigeria head into the last-eight clash brimming with confidence after a commanding performance in the Round of 16.

The Super Eagles booked their quarter-final ticket with a resounding 4-0 victory over Mozambique in Fès, a result that underlined their growing momentum and extended their perfect run in the competition. The emphatic win has further raised expectations among fans and experts as the team eyes a place in the semi-finals.

However, preparations for the high-stakes fixture were briefly overshadowed by reports of unrest within the camp over unpaid allowances and match bonuses. The situation reportedly sparked concerns of a possible boycott of training sessions or travel arrangements.

Those fears have since been laid to rest. LEADERSHIP earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Federal Government through the Minister of State for Finance Hon. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite had confirmed that all outstanding allowances and match bonuses for the players and officials have been approved and are currently being disbursed.

The development is expected to restore calm in the camp and allow the team to concentrate fully on the task ahead.