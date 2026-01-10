Nigeria: 'After Bandit Attack On Old Oyo National Park Office, No Police Presence in Town,' Alao-Akala Raises Alarm

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ogbomoso North, South and Oriire federal constituency of Oyo State, Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, has raised serious security concerns following a deadly bandit attack on a Nigerian National Park Service (NPS) office in Oloka village, Oriire LGA on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of five forest guards.

In a statement shared on his social media platform on Thursday, the lawmaker expressed concern over the absence of police officers in the village at the time of his visit on Thursday, noting that the situation was confirmed by members of the local community.

"This morning, I visited the Nigerian National Park Service office in Oloka, Oriire Local Government Area, following the brutal attack by bandits that claimed the lives of five Forest Guard officers. It was a deeply painful and sobering visit," he said.

"Disturbingly, there were no police officers present at the scene at the time of my visit, a fact independently confirmed by members of the local community. This raises serious concerns that must be urgently addressed," Alao-Akala stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Paying condolences to the victims' families, Alao-Akala said he met with residents and relatives of the slain forest guards to commiserate with them, describing the killings as "wicked, senseless, and utterly unacceptable."

"I met with residents of Oloka and with the families of the fallen officers to express my deepest condolences. This was a wicked, senseless, and utterly unacceptable act of violence. Those responsible must be identified, apprehended, and made to face the full weight of the law," he said.

He further disclosed that he proceeded to the Ikoyi Police Station to formally lodge his concerns with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), who assured him that security agencies were taking steps to apprehend the attackers.

"Following this visit, I proceeded to the Ikoyi Police Station to formally raise my concerns with the Divisional Police Officer. He informed me that police officers had been on patrol the previous night and assured me that the police, working in collaboration with the Oyo State Police Command, are actively pursuing those responsible and intensifying efforts to restore security in the area," Alao-Akala said.

The federal lawmaker vowed to continue pressing authorities until justice is served and lasting security measures were implemented to prevent a reoccurrence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The lives lost must not be in vain," he added.