Nigeria: Pictorial - Nollywood Stars Pay Tribute At Service of Songs for Late Actress Allwell Ademola

The Nigerian movie industry came together in an emotional farewell as Nollywood stars gathered for the Service of Songs held in honour of late actress and producer, Allwell Ademola.

The event, which took place on Thursday, drew several top figures from the entertainment industry, including Odunlade Adekola, Saheed Balogun, Bolaji Amusan, Abiola Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, Fausat Balogun, Eniola Ajao, and Fathia Balogun, among many others.

In videos circulating on social media, actors Afeez Abiodun, Rotimi Salami, and Kunle Afod were also seen participating in a special "wrap prayer" session for the late filmmaker.

Delivering a heartfelt tribute, actor Rotimi Salami, who was described as one of Ademola's closest friends in the industry, appealed for forgiveness and unity among colleagues in honour of the deceased.

"If there's anyone Allwell has offended, directly or indirectly, please forgive her and keep praying for her," Salami said, holding back tears.

"I think the only thing we can actually do is to find a way in unity to keep her legacy. Even if she's gone, let all that she has done stay with us and be with us."

Many attendees wore customised white T-shirts bearing Allwell Ademola's portrait as a mark of respect and remembrance.

According to the burial arrangements released by the family, Thursday's Service of Songs will be followed by preparations for a candlelight procession and an Artistes' Night, with closing remarks expected at 11:00 p.m.

The burial is scheduled for Friday at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos State.

Allwell Ademola, a respected actress, director, and producer, reportedly passed away on December 27 after suffering a heart attack at her residence.