Liberia, China Sign 100m Rmb Agreement

The Government of Liberia and its Chinese counterpart have signed a 100 Million Renminbi (RMB) Development Cooperation Agreement, reaffirming their commitments to deepening bilateral relations and advancing Liberia's national development priorities.

The agreement was signed on Friday, January 9, 2026, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia. It aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries through the implementation of jointly agreed development projects designed to promote peace, stability, prosperity, and sustainable development in Liberia.

Signing on behalf of the Chinese government, Yin Chengwu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Liberia, expressed strong satisfaction with the agreement and underscored its strategic importance to the evolving China-Liberia partnership.

"It gives me great pleasure to attend today's signing ceremony of the Agreement on Development Cooperation between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Liberia," Ambassador Yin stated. "This is another important agreement between our two countries in the field of development cooperation, following the agreement we signed here last March."

According to Ambassador Yin, the agreement provides Liberia with 100 million RMB in grant assistance to support cooperation projects mutually agreed upon by both governments and aligned with Liberia's national development priorities.

He emphasized that signing such a significant agreement at the very beginning of the new year sets a positive tone for China-Liberia relations in 2026 and beyond.

Ambassador Yin noted that the agreement represents a concrete step in implementing the consensus reached by President Xi Jinping of China and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia, as well as the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

He recalled that in 2024, the two Heads of State met in Beijing, elevating bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership and opening broader prospects for cooperation.

"Under the strategic guidance of our two Heads of State, strategic mutual trust has been further consolidated, practical cooperation has steadily deepened, and people-to-people exchanges have grown ever closer," Ambassador Yin said. "This agreement reflects China's high regard for our Strategic Partnership and our sincerity in advancing China-Liberia relations."

He further highlighted China's continued support for Liberia's socio-economic development, citing recent handovers of China-aided police supplies, food assistance, and ongoing infrastructure projects such as the Two Overpass Bridges on Tubman Boulevard. These initiatives, he noted, have made tangible contributions to strengthening Liberia's development capacity.

Ambassador Yin explained that the new agreement will be aligned with Liberia's national development frameworks, including President Boakai's ARREST Agenda, and will prioritize projects that benefit ordinary citizens, strengthen development foundations, and create long-term value.

He expressed confidence that the agreement would inject new momentum into Liberia's development efforts and improve the livelihoods of the Liberian people.He also reaffirmed China's commitment to high-quality development and expanded global cooperation as the country embarks on its 15th Five-Year Plan, pledging to work closely with Liberia to deliver tangible benefits and elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

Signing on behalf of the Government of Liberia, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, conveyed the profound gratitude of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., and the people of Liberia to the Government and people of China for their continued partnership and support.

Minister Nyanti described the agreement as both timely and essential, emphasizing its significance in strengthening existing ties and accelerating Liberia's economic and social development.

"Today's signing ceremony transcends formality," Minister Nyanti stated. "It is a powerful reaffirmation of a relationship built not merely on agreements, but on enduring principles mutual respect, sovereign equality, non-interference, and a shared resolve to pursue development, peace, and prosperity for our peoples."

She reaffirmed Liberia's unwavering commitment to the One China Policy and assured China of Liberia's continued support in the bilateral relationship.

The Foreign Minister praised the longstanding cooperation between the two nations, noting that it has already yielded visible and impactful results across multiple sectors."

The development cooperation agreement, which we are privileged to conclude today, provides gratuitous assistance of one hundred million RMB and stands as a compelling testament to China's unwavering commitment to Liberia's development aspirations," she said.

Minister Nyanti noted that Liberia deeply values China's development philosophy one that places people at the center of progress and emphasizes practical, impactful, and results-oriented initiatives.

She pledged Liberia's full commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of the agreement for the benefit of the Liberian people.The signing of the 100 Million RMB Development Cooperation Agreement marks a renewed commitment by both governments to further strengthen Liberia-China relations and expand collaboration across key development sectors in the years ahead.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, diplomats, and representatives of both governments, reflecting the importance attached to the growing strategic partnership between Liberia and the People's Republic of China.