Liberia: Govt Reaffirms Support for Lofa County University Expansion

The Government of Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to the expansion and long-term development of Lofa County University (LCU) following a high-level engagement held Wednesday during the county tour of the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan.

The engagement, held indoors on the LCU campus, brought together university administrators, faculty members, and students to review the institution's progress, identify persistent challenges, and reinforce the central role of higher education in Liberia's national development agenda.

LCU President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Isaac P. Podah, presented a comprehensive overview of the university's evolution, describing its transformation from years of weak infrastructure, limited amenities, salary disparities, and largely theoretical academic programs into a more functional and steadily expanding institution.

Dr. Podah highlighted major gains made under the university's reform efforts, including upgraded academic offerings, improved physical infrastructure, and the revival of agricultural programs spanning more than 300 acres. He also cited key improvements in student welfare and campus services, such as partial campus solarization, access to running water, modern bathroom facilities, and enhanced internet connectivity through Starlink.

He further noted that LCU's emphasis on practical, hands-on learning has produced visible results, with engineering students actively involved in the construction of campus walkways and a modern cafeteria--projects that have improved both the learning environment and campus functionality.

Despite these advances, Dr. Podah emphasized that rapid growth has introduced significant pressures. Student enrollment has surged from approximately 700 to nearly 2,000 within one year, severely straining classrooms, housing, and staff accommodation.

As a result, dormitories are currently being used as lecture halls, faculty housing remains limited, transportation relies on aging vehicles, and the university continues to depend on costly generators for electricity. Dr. Podah disclosed that procurement for a fully solarized campus project has been completed, but implementation is awaiting funding support.

Representing the student body, Isaac Mustafa expressed appreciation to Minister Ngafuan for his longstanding support of a scholarship and financial assistance program established in 2012, which currently benefits more than 90 students.

Mr. Mustafa highlighted the enduring impact of the initiative by referencing William Dubor, a former beneficiary who has since returned to contribute to the university, underscoring the program's long-term value to both individuals and the institution.

In his remarks, Minister Ngafuan commended the university's leadership for responsibly managing public resources and reaffirmed the government's willingness to support LCU's continued expansion.

"The money that has gone to this university has been used well, and that tells me that if more resources are made available, they will also be put to good use," Minister Ngafuan said.

He described LCU's journey--from a long-discussed community college concept to a fully functioning university attracting students from across Liberia--as clear evidence of meaningful transformation in Lofa County.

Reiterating the government's commitment to sustained progress, the Finance Minister stressed that development is a continuous process.

"We are moving forward. There will be no turning back. This year will be better than last year," he said, echoing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's vision of steady, incremental, and measurable national development.

Minister Ngafuan explained that observations from such county visits are carefully documented to inform future budget allocations and to strengthen advocacy for institutional needs during national budget discussions in Monrovia.

He also conveyed warm greetings from President Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung to the LCU community.

Reflecting on his personal commitment to education, Minister Ngafuan revealed that he has quietly supported students across Liberia for many years.

"I do not do this for publicity. I was once a scholarship student myself. Poverty can be a circumstance, but progress depends on seriousness and hard work," he said.

The visit concluded with renewed optimism, as students, administrators, and government officials reaffirmed their shared belief that sustained investment in education--particularly the expansion of Lofa County University--remains one of Liberia's strongest pillars for inclusive growth, social mobility, and national unity.