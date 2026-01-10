Liberia Geological Survey Office Construction Gets Underway

Construction work has officially begun on the new office building of the Liberia Geological Survey (LGS), following the symbolic laying of the first brick by the Minister of Mines and Energy, R. Matenokay Tingban.

The brick-laying ceremony, which marked the formal commencement of construction, was held on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at the main compound of the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) in central Monrovia. The event follows a groundbreaking ceremony conducted on November 28, 2025.

Minister Tingban was joined by members of the Ministry's senior management team, including Deputy and Assistant Ministers, technical staff of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, as well as representatives of the contracting firm responsible for executing the project.

Speaking briefly before laying the symbolic brick, Minister Tingban commended the contractor for adhering to the agreed project timeline and commencing work as scheduled. "I am pleased that the contractor has lived up to the commitment to begin this project on time," the Minister said. "This demonstrates seriousness and professionalism, which are critical to the successful delivery of this important national infrastructure."

The project is expected to be completed within a 12-month period, after which the Liberia Geological Survey will be relocated from its current premises in the Old Road community to the Ministry's headquarters in central Monrovia.

Minister Tingban expressed optimism that the construction timeline would be met, stressing the importance of housing the Geological Survey within the Ministry's main operational hub.

"We are hopeful that the project will be completed within the stipulated time so that the Liberia Geological Survey can be relocated to the Ministry's head office, where it can function more effectively as a core technical arm of the Ministry," he noted.

In 2025, the Ministry of Mines and Energy assumed ownership of the existing LGS office building located on Old Road after completing full payment for the facility.

According to the Minister, the Ministry plans to transform the Old Road facility into a modern mineral analytical laboratory to support advanced testing, research, and mineral analysis.

The Liberia Geological Survey was established in the early 2000s to address the need for systematic geological research, accurate data generation, and effective resource management, aimed at revitalizing Liberia's mineral exploration sector and promoting sustainable development.

As a key technical institution under the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the LGS is responsible for geological research and mapping, data collection and analysis, collaboration with international organizations, publication and dissemination of geological information, and advisory services that support policy formulation and decision-making in the mining sector.

The construction of the new LGS office building is expected to strengthen institutional capacity, improve coordination, and enhance Liberia's ability to manage its mineral resources transparently and sustainably.