Liberia: Lacra, JNB Foundation Partner for Large-Scale Coffee Liberica Farm in Bomi

The Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA), in partnership with the Joseph Nyumah Boakia (JNB) Foundation, has broken ground for the establishment of a large-scale Coffee Liberica farm in Bomi County, marking a significant step toward revitalizing Liberia's indigenous coffee sector.

The partnership was officially unveiled on Wednesday, December 7, 2026, during a groundbreaking ceremony held at the JNB Foundation's farm site in Bomi County.

According to project details, the initiative will commence with the establishment of a nursery containing 50,000 Coffee Liberica seeds. After approximately seven months, the seedlings will be transplanted to develop a full-scale plantation covering 111 acres of land.

LACRA's Operations Department, headed by the Deputy Director General for Operations and Technical Services, Mr. Alpha Gongolee, has been contracted to establish, manage, and maintain the farm until it reaches the harvest stage.

Mr. Gongolee and his technical team will provide expert guidance throughout the cultivation process to ensure optimal yields.

Speaking at the site, Mr. David Fatorma, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the JNB Foundation, said the project is intended to contribute meaningfully to the growth of Liberia's agricultural sector while promoting modern and sustainable farming practices.

"This initiative is about boosting agricultural productivity and demonstrating that modern farming can create real economic opportunities for Liberians," Mr. Fatorma said.

He disclosed that the JNB Foundation has already created employment opportunities for local farmers, including those currently working on the foundation's cassava farm.

According to him, these workers will also be engaged in the maintenance of the coffee plantation once it is fully established.

Mr. Fatorma further revealed that the foundation has secured market contacts for the coffee, assuring that buyers will be readily available once the crop reaches maturity.

In his remarks, LACRA Deputy Director General Alpha Gongolee pledged his full commitment to the successful execution of the project, describing it as aligned with the government's broader agricultural development agenda.

"We are fully committed to supporting President Joseph Nyumah Boakia's vision for agricultural transformation," Mr. Gongolee said. "This project is a practical demonstration of that commitment."

Mr. Gongolee, a seasoned agricultural expert, confirmed that soil assessments conducted at the project site indicate favorable conditions for the cultivation of Coffee Liberica, Liberia's indigenous coffee species.

Coffea Liberica is known for its distinctive flavor profile and resilience to local climatic conditions. Agricultural experts note that it thrives well in Liberian soil and holds strong potential for both domestic consumption and export.

The establishment of the JNB Foundation's Coffee Liberica farm comes as LACRA implements a nationwide coffee nursery initiative currently underway in Bong, Lofa, and Nimba counties, aimed at expanding production and strengthening the branding of Liberia's indigenous coffee.

Mr. Gongolee further testified that a growing number of farmers across the country have begun planting Liberian coffee, signaling renewed interest in the sector.

The collaboration between the President's Foundation and LACRA--the statutory body responsible for regulating coffee, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities--marks a significant milestone in efforts to strengthen Liberia's agricultural value chains, create jobs, and enhance export potential