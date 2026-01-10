Morocco/Cameroon: Hosts Morocco Beat Cameroon to Storm Afcon Semi-Finals

9 January 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)

Hosts Morocco booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with a dominant display against Cameroon in Rabat.

A goal in each half, scored by Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari, was enough to see off their opponents, who rarely threatened.

Diaz tucked home from close range in the 26th minute after Ayoub El Kaabi's flick on from a corner, using his thigh to nudge the ball into the net for his fifth goal of the tournament.

Saibiri's goal also came from a set piece, firing home a low left-footed drive after picking up a loose ball from a free-kick.

Played in a febrile atmosphere reminiscent of those produced by North African fans at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, Walid Regragui's side never looked in any real danger during an ill-tempered encounter.

Having now matched their historic run to the semi-finals in Qatar, Regragui's side are two wins away from claiming the country's first Afcon crown since 1976.

They will have a huge home advantage again when they return to this stadium on Wednesday (20:00 GMT) to play the winners of Saturday's quarter-final between Algeria and Nigeria.

