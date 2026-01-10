Nigeria: Kwankwaso's Son, Other Kano Commissioners Vacate Offices, Ahead of Planned Defection, Cabinet Reshuffle

Mustapha Kwankwaso, the Kano State Commissioner for Youth and Sport, has reportedly vacated his post ahead of the imminent defection of Governor Abba Yusuf from the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

Mustapha is the eldest son of the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the NNPP in the state.

While Mustapha has neither tendered a formal resignation nor been relieved of his duties by the governor, insiders said he will resign officially before or after the governor's formal exit from the party.

Although Governor Yusuf has yet to make a public declaration about his defection, his aides and members of the State House of Assembly have confirmed his plans to leave the NNPP, citing escalating legal disputes within the party.

Official sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the younger Mr Kwankwaso left his ministry and removed his belongings after his father, the NNPP leader, voiced opposition to the governor's transition.

The elder Kwankwaso has been hosting strategic meetings at his Miller Road residence with members of the Kwankwasiyya movement who have chosen to remain in the NNPP.

In a move to consolidate his base, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the elder Mr Kwankwaso opened a "loyalty register" at his residence to document elected officials and support groups committed to the NNPP.

By Friday, several high-ranking officials had reaffirmed their allegiance to Mr Kwankwaso, declining to follow the governor to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Notable among them are the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Yusuf Kofar-Mata; the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Adamu Aliyu; the Commissioner for Internal Security, Ibrahim Umar; a retired Air Force officer; and the Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Hamza Kachako.

Others who reportedly signed the royalty register are the Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa; the Executive Secretary of the Kano Scholarship Board, Musa Danzaki; and the Managing Director of Kwari Textile Market, Hamisu Dogonnama.

The loyalty split extends to the federal and state legislatures. Rufa'i Hanga (Kano Central Senator) and House of Representatives members Mukhtar Yarima, Abdulkarim Ado, and Sani Wakili have all affirmed their loyalty to the Kwankwaso camp.

Both within the federal and State House of Assembly, the governor reportedly commands the majority of the NNPP members.

However, lawmakers from the State Assembly, such as Yusuf Aliyu and Zakariyya Ishaq, have remained with Kwankwaso. The representative for Madobi--Kwankwaso's local government area--reportedly remains undecided.

Despite the holdouts, Governor Yusuf has secured the majority backing in what insiders described as a "palace coup".

All the 44 local government chairpersons, their deputies, and the vast majority of ward-level executives have joined the governor in the planned transition to the APC.

The brewing conflict marks a significant turning point in Kano politics. For nearly four decades, Governor Yusuf was regarded as the "ultimate loyalist" to Mr Kwankwaso.

In 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that 14 of the 19 commissioners in Governor Yusuf's initial cabinet were former aides and associates of Mr Kwankwaso. His son, Mustapha, was appointed to the cabinet in April 2024.

Proponents argue that the governor is seeking to "liberate" his administration from Mr Kwankwaso's perceived overbearing influence, allowing it to focus on the state's development issues independently.

However, the supporters of Mr Kwankwaso have described the move as the "ultimate betrayal" of a lifelong political partnership.

The defection, originally expected in early January, was reportedly rescheduled by the governor to give him more time for consultations.