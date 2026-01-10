Nigeria: Cruxstone Unveils Nautica Rise to Redefine Coastal Living in Lagos

Cruxstone Development and Investment Limited has unveiled Nautica Rise, a resort-inspired waterfront residential and hospitality development spanning 77,000 square metres along the Lekki Peninsula, just beyond the new Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road.

According to the Managing Director of Cruxstone Development and Investment Limited, Dr. Adetoro Bank-Omotoye, the project is conceived as a long-term coastal ecosystem that blends luxury living, leisure, and sustainable investment value within one of Lagos' fastest-growing waterfront corridors.

He said: "Nautica Rise is not just a real estate project; it is a long-term commitment to redefining how coastal living is experienced in Lagos. We are creating a destination that harmonises luxury, community, leisure, and investment value, while contributing meaningfully to job creation and economic growth. This development reflects our belief that great real estate must deliver both lifestyle excellence and enduring value."

The development comprises exquisitely finished 1- to 5-bedroom apartments and penthouses, supported by The Nautica Beach Resort, wellness zones, leisure facilities, dining options, and family-focused amenities. Designed as a holistic lifestyle destination, Nautica Rise integrates residential comfort with hospitality and recreation, appealing to homeowners and investors seeking long-term value in premium coastal real estate.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Strategically positioned along the emerging Lekki coastal corridor, Nautica Rise benefits from improved accessibility and increasing demand for waterfront property. Construction is currently underway, with beachfront works nearing completion and trial piling ongoing for the residential towers.

The project is being delivered by a consortium of experienced local and international professionals, including Trevi (piling), Archtion (local architects), Peerutin Karol (foreign architects), EMMS (structural engineers), CCP Consultants (mechanical and electrical engineers), APD (project managers), with BCL Construction serving as the main contractors.

The MD explained that Nautica Rise is structured as a phased development, with Phase One scheduled for completion by 2028. This phase will deliver the first residential towers alongside core lifestyle amenities such as wellness facilities, members' spaces, community areas, and direct beach access. Subsequent phases will expand the residential, leisure, and hospitality components, reinforcing Nautica Rise as a living coastal community rather than a single-phase project.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Travel Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beyond real estate delivery, Cruxstone estimates that Nautica Rise and The Nautica Beach Resort will generate over 1,000 employment opportunities across construction, hospitality, facility management, retail, and leisure services. The development is also designed to stimulate local economic activity through partnerships with community-based vendors, contractors, and service providers, supporting skills development and long-term economic inclusion.

According to Cruxstone, the investment narrative of Nautica Rise is driven by land scale, location scarcity, lifestyle desirability, phased delivery, and sustained demand for premium coastal living. Rather than focusing on short-term guarantees, the project prioritises durable value creation through quality design, integrated amenities, and positive socio-economic impact.

With Nautica Rise, Cruxstone Development and Investment Limited aims to establish a new benchmark for oceanfront living in Lagos--one that blends residential excellence, hospitality, community, and long-term investment confidence into a unified coastal destination.

A seasoned real estate developer with over 30 years of professional experience and more than 15 years in real estate development, Bank-Omotoye has led Cruxstone to earn industry recognition for delivering high-quality luxury residential, mixed-use, and hospitality developments across Lagos.