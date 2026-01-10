Africa: #Afcon2025 - Morocco Roar Past Cameroon to Reach Semis, Ndiaye Strike Sends Senegal Into Last Four

Iliman Ndiaye, who plays for Everton in the English Premier League, scored the only goal in Senegal's quarter-final against Mali, and was named man of the match.

The Atlas Lions roared past Cameroon with a convincing 2-0 win over on Friday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat to secure a place in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament hosts' victory over Cameroon follows Senegal's earlier win over Mali in Tangier where the former African champions edged Mali 1-0.

Below is a comprehensive report of both matches.

Morocco roar past Cameroon to book Semi-Final spot

· Brahim Diaz once again out up a brilliant performance

· Morocco remain in hunt for second AFCON title

· They will take on the winner between Algeria and Nigeria in the last four

Cameroon 0-2 Morocco

B. Diaz (26), I. Saibari (74)

Hosts Morocco marched confidently into the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 after a commanding 2-0 victory over Cameroon under the Rabat lights on Friday night.

Goals in either half from Brahim Díaz and Ismail Saibari sealed a memorable triumph for the Atlas Lions in front of a raucous, sold-out Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Coming into the quarter-final under pressure following an unconvincing Round of 16 win over Tanzania, the hosts responded in emphatic fashion. Roared on by a deafening home crowd, Morocco delivered a performance brimming with authority, intensity and belief.

The victory carried extra significance. Not only was it a vital boost in confidence, it also ended a long-standing hoodoo against Cameroon. Morocco had never beaten the Indomitable Lions at AFCON in their previous three meetings, and this marked just their third victory over Cameroon in 13 encounters across all competitions.

From the opening whistle, the hosts set the tone. Morocco pressed high, dominated possession and pinned Cameroon deep inside their own half. Their early dominance was eventually rewarded in the 26th minute, when tournament talisman Brahim Díaz struck for the fifth time in Rabat.

The Real Madrid forward showed sharp instincts, deftly guiding the ball into the net with his thigh after Ayoub El Kaabi flicked on a corner delivered by skipper Achraf Hakimi. It was Morocco’s sixth corner inside the opening 25 minutes, a clear reflection of their relentless start.

The goal was historic for Díaz, who became just the second player in AFCON history — after Ghana’s Osei Kofi — to score in five consecutive matches at the tournament.

Buoyed by the breakthrough, Morocco continued to dictate the tempo and could have doubled their advantage before the interval. A swift counter-attack saw Abde Ezzalzouli release El Kaabi through on goal, but the striker could only find the side netting from close range.

Cameroon emerged from the break with renewed energy and greater attacking intent, but they found little joy against a disciplined and well-organised Moroccan backline. Their clearest opportunity came from a set-piece, when Georges-Kevin N’Koudou met a corner with a diving header, only to see his effort miss the target.

With a quarter of an hour left, Morocco delivered the decisive blow. From an Ezzalzouli free-kick, Nayef Aguerd’s clever touch found Saibari unmarked at the back post, and the midfielder calmly swept a low effort into the bottom corner to ignite wild celebrations in the stands.

At 2-0 up, with the stadium reverberating to the sound of belief and expectation, Morocco were in full control. Cameroon could not find a response, their hopes of reaching the semi-finals fading as the hosts closed out a famous night in Rabat with authority and composure.

Post-match quotes

Ismail Saibari (Morocco) – TotalEnergies Man of the Match

“It was a very tough match with a lot of intensity. We were strong defensively and, in attack, we managed to score two goals. We work very well as a group in the Moroccan national team and know each other well. We are fighting together to win the title.

We have now reached the semi-finals and our aim is to go all the way to the final. Our fans supported us massively and never doubted us. We will now rest, wait to see our semi-final opponent, and then start preparing while correcting the mistakes we made earlier.”

David Pagou – Cameroon Head Coach

“I am proud of my players. We competed well against Morocco and we leave the tournament with our heads held high. We faced some difficulties, but we came back well in the second half. The second goal we conceded decided the match. Overall, I am satisfied with the performance. We have a young and new squad, and the players deserve credit for their efforts for the Cameroonian people.

There is a bright future for our young players, many of whom are playing in continental competition for the first time. We have learned many lessons and leave the tournament with a lot of positives.”

Walid Regragui – Morocco Head Coach

“I want to thank the players and the fans. It truly felt like we were playing with 12 players on the pitch. Qualifying for the semi-finals is well deserved, and the players earned it.

I congratulate Cameroon for a strong performance and their coach for his good work. Our players gave everything, and when they stay focused, things go well. I am very happy with what they showed.

Brahim Díaz is a special player, and I congratulate him for his performances. We must remain humble because every team wants to beat us, and we must respect all our opponents. Since 2004, Morocco had not reached the semi-finals, and now we are aiming to write history.”

Ndiaye marked his first start with his first goal at this AFCON to end Mali’s dream

Senegal booked their place in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 after edging Mali 1–0 in a tense quarter-final clash at the Grand Stade de Tanger on Friday night. The match saw Mali reduced to ten men when their captain, Yves Bissouma, was sent off in added time at the end of the first half.

In a fiercely contested West African derby, the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations winners showed composure and tactical discipline to overcome a resilient Malian side. Senegal were guided by coach Pape Thiaw stood tall all evening. With both teams battling intensely for control in midfield and clear chances at a premium, Senegal proved more decisive in the key moments.

The breakthrough came in the 27th minute when Iliman Ndiaye capitalised on a goalkeeping error from Mali’s Djigui Diarra inside the penalty area. Reacting quickest to the loose ball, the Senegal forward calmly finished from close range to score what proved to be the match-winning goal.

Mali’s task became significantly more difficult moments before the interval when Bissouma received a second yellow card in stoppage time, forcing the Eagles to play the entire second half with a numerical disadvantage. Despite the setback, Mali reorganised defensively under Tom Saintfiet’s guidance and continued to search for a way back into the contest.

After the restart, Senegal controlled possession and dictated the tempo, probing patiently for a second goal. Mali defended with determination, and despite the defeat, goalkeeper Djigui Diarra was spectacular, making several key saves to keep the scoreline close and frustrating Senegal’s attacking efforts.

Senegal, however, managed the closing stages with maturity and control to secure their place in the last four of the competition, while Mali exited the tournament after a courageous and spirited quarter-final performance.

Senegal will face Saturday’s winner between record champions Egypt and holders Cote D’Ivoire.

Reactions

TotalEnergies Man of the Match: Iliman Ndiaye of Senegal:

"I am happy to have won this award but the most important thing is that we have progressed to the semi-finals of the competition. We played very well today and it shows that we are improving match after match. I am confident that my colleagues and I will focus on the next match to play at our best level and deliver for our fans."

Mali coach Tom Saintfiet:

"It was an interesting and difficult match for us because we had to play large parts of the game with ten men. But that doesn't take away the fact that my players played gallantly and played very well. I am proud of them for the performance they put up not just in today's match but throughout the competition. We have shown the world what we are made of. Together with my staff we will analyse our matches and see what we can do better in future."

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw:

"It was not an easy match because we played against a very talented Mali team but we achieved our objective. The Mali team has good qualities and they created many challenges for us. If we had been more clinical in front of goal we could have scored more goals but what is more important today is for us to have qualified for the semi-final. We will look into our errors and look to correct them for our future matches. We hope that we will be more efficient in front of goal and have more luck in future."