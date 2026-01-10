Despite reductions in the overall number of conflict-related incidents in South Sudan, a rise in abductions and sexual violence is concerning, the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, UNMISS, said on Friday.

UNMISS released its latest quarterly human rights brief, covering July to September 2025 - a period marked by a continued deterioration in the political and security situation.

Factors included persistent inter/intra-communal violence involving community-based militias and/or civil defence groups; hostilities between the warring parties and other armed groups - including the alleged involvement of foreign forces - political tensions between the ruling party and the opposition, and ethnic polarisation.

Killings and other abuse

The brief documents 295 incidents of conflict-related violence, impacting 1,153 civilians, with 166 women, and 93 children (46 boys and 47 girls) among them.

Of this number, 519 civilians were killed, 396 injured, 159 abducted, and 79 subjected to conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV).

This represents a 12 per cent decrease in the number of incidents and a 24 per cent decrease in the total number of victims compared to the previous quarter.

Dashed hope

Yet despite an 18 per cent decrease in civilian killings and a 41 percent reduction in injuries, abductions increased by 20 per cent alongside a seven per cent rise in CRSV cases.

"While the decline in casualties this quarter offers a measure of hope, the increase in abductions and sexual violence, and persistent armed hostilities are unacceptable," said Anita Kiki Gbeho, Officer-in-Charge of UNMISS.

The brief reveals that the protection of civilians remains severely compromised due to widespread armed confrontations, shelling, aerial bombardments, and targeted airstrikes in parts of Central Equatoria, Jonglei, Unity, Upper Nile, Western Bahr el Ghazal, and Western Equatoria states.

Moreover, forced displacement - a direct consequence of ongoing violence - continues undermining peacebuilding efforts, while also exposing civilians to greater risks and severe humanitarian needs.

Ms. Ghebo urged all parties to respect international humanitarian and human rights law and to recommit to protecting civilians.

"Accountability for violations and respect for human rights remain essential for building trust, reconciliation, and a durable peace in South Sudan," she said.