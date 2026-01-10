Nigeria: New U.S. Visa Bond Will Hurt Tourists, Legitimate Business Trips - Nigerians

Some Nigerians have condemned the new US visa Bond policy, requiring them to pay $15,000 when applying for a US visa saying it would hurt Nigerian tourists or those who are going to the US on legitimate business trips. They argue that the US already generates billions from visa application fees, so adding a bond requirement is excessive and might discourage legitimate visitors.

The US government is tightening its entry requirements, adding 25 countries, including Nigeria to the list of 13 nations whose citizens must post a visa bond of up to $15,000 when applying for a US visa.

The bond, ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, with varying implementation dates for affected countries, is determined during visa interviews and does not guarantee visa issuance, and to proceed, applicants must submit Form I-352 and agree to the terms via the US government's link, according to a statement by the US Department of States.

Affected countries, mostly in Africa, Latin America, and South Asia, are required to pay this bond as part of their B1/B2 visa application prerequisites.

Nigerians, among citizens of other listed countries, are required to post bonds of up to $15,000, equivalent to approximately ¦ 21,351,300, as part of the new visa bond policy, sparking concerns and feelings of frustration, with some describing it 'absurd' as it may impact their ability to enter the US.

"Why add another barrier?", one Nigerian said in a conversation with Vanguard Consular Hub.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, he questioned the logic behind the US introducing a visa bond requirement, when the country already generates significant revenue from visa application fees.

"It's like they are pricing us out of the opportunity to even try," the individual said, expressing concern that the policy would disproportionately affect legitimate travelers, tourists, and business people from Nigeria, ultimately hurting bilateral relations and economic exchanges.

Chidi, a Lagos-based businessman, said, "It feels like we are being penalised for the actions of a few," adding that the $15,000 bond is "heartbreaking", viewing the policy as a wealth-based immigration system, where only the wealthy can afford to post the bond.

Kamsiyochukwu Eze, a Nigerian public affairs analyst, believes the US policy is part of Trump's efforts to tighten immigration controls, citing concerns over visa overstays and screening challenges.

However, Eze argues that this policy reflects the Global North's role in Africa's struggles, including resource extraction and economic exploitation. He warns that the US risks losing out on crucial mineral deals, particularly with Nigeria and other West African countries, if it bans citizens from the region.

In essence, Eze thinks the policy is shortsighted and might harm US interests in the long run.

Also, Sarah, a Nigerian traveler, is worried about the visa bond. She's anxious about the potential losses if she accidentally overstays her visa, and the thought of losing over N20,000,000, is keeping her on the edge. "What if something unexpected comes up and I'm stuck?" she wonders.

She's not alone, Josephine, another Nigerian traveller who is feeling uncertain about the new policy said, the fact that some people overstayed their visa doesn't mean that there are no people with impeccable years of travel history. "So, generally imposing such a bond is totally unfair on such people.

It's huge and not just vindictive but a clear hatred of Nigeria and Nigerians" she declared.

She added, "To start with, I paid for a 5-year multiple entry B1/B2 visa amidst the problematic AVITS application platform and unprofessional employees. Then, boom, the 3-month single-entry policy was enacted. A few people who were issued this 3 months were unable to utilise it due to inadequate time to plan for the trip.

Imagine a minor was issued such a visa while school was in session after much delay from the AVITS team. To worsen the matter, the child's guardian was scheduled for an interview when the child's visa would be expiring. Did the visa officer expect the minor to travel alone?

People are still grappling with this, only to be slammed with a bond. With this new development, will those with pending applications be refunded or what exactly should they expect? "

Travelers to US decrease

"The President Trump administration's consistent visa policies have led to a noticeable decrease in travelers to the US, with many Nigerians opting for alternative destinations like the UK, Canada, or Middle Eastern countries", said a travel Agency.

According to her, there has been a surge in cancellations and route changes, with one anonymous source stating, "It feels like we are being penalised for the actions of a few defaulters", highlighting the frustration among Nigerians who have always complied with visa rules.

Another concern raised by a grandmother is that the $15,000 bond is 'an insurmountable wall', especially for her as she intends visiting the US to see her newborn grandchild in Atlanta.

"This policy is a total deal-breaker for me and many young entrepreneurs I know. We are talking about attending a tech summit in Silicon Valley, not committing a crime. It's like they are saying Nigerians cannot be trusted. The Nigerian government needs to step in and sort this out as soon as possible. It's unacceptable", the young entrepreneur lamented.

Backing policy

A Nigerian-born project engineer living in Canada is backing President Trump's "America First" policy, saying it's time Nigerians put their country first too. He believes Nigeria's President Tinubu has the power to fix the country by tackling corruption, insecurity, and improving education and healthcare. The engineer suggests that Tinubu should invite Nigerian experts abroad to return home and implement policies that prioritise Nigeria's development.

He also thinks Nigerians have abused the US B1/B2 visa category and understands why Trump implemented the visa bond policy, urging Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable and focus on fixing the country rather than relying on foreign aids.

US stance

A part of the statement shared on the US website states that, "Any citizen or national traveling on a passport issued by one of these countries who is found otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 must post a bond for $5,000, $10,00 or $15,000. This amount is determined at the time of visa interview.

The applicant must also submit a Department of Homeland Security Form 1-352. Applicants must agree to terms of the bond through the Department of the Treasury's online payment platform, pay.gov. This requirement applies regardless of place of application." It went on, " Applicants should submit Form 1-352 to post a bond only after a Consular Officer directs them to do so. Applicants will receive a direct link to pay through pay.gov. They must not use any third-party website for posting the bond. The US government is not responsible for any money paid outside of its systems. If someone pays fees without a Consular Officer's direction, the fees will not be returned", adding that, " A bond does not guarantee visa issuance."

However, the US government has clarified that the visa bond is a measure to ensure compliance with immigration laws, targeting countries with high visa overstay rates and weak document security systems.

The bond, it states, serves as a financial guarantee that travelers will leave the US before their visa expires. And while it does not guarantee visa approval, the amount is refundable if the visa holder complies with the terms of their visa .