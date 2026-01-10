Nigeria: NAF Strikes Hit Terrorists At Abbagajiri, Ground Forces Enter Timbuktu Triangle

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft operating under the joint task force of Operation Hadin Kai have successfully hit terrorist targets at Abbajiri in the Timbuktu Triangle of Lake Chad, clearing the way for a ground offensive by troops.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, said the strikes followed a coordinated air interdiction operation on January 8, 2026.

"Acting on actionable, multi-source intelligence that confirmed active terrorist presence, structures, and concealed logistics facilities in the area, NAF air assets were employed in integrated surveillance and precision strike roles to engage identified targets.

"The operation was deliberately designed to degrade terrorist capability, deny sanctuary, and shape the battlespace for ground forces, in strict adherence to established rules of engagement and the protection of non-combatants.

"Commenting on the operation, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, stated that the success of the mission reflects the Nigerian Air Force's resolve to dominate the air domain in support of joint operations.

"This operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering precise and decisive airpower in support of ground forces. We will continue to deny terrorists freedom of movement, sanctuary, and logistics wherever they seek to hide," the CAS said.

"The identified terrorist structures were decisively engaged and destroyed, denying the terrorists freedom of action, while a follow-up engagement neutralised armed elements observed converging on the location.

"Subsequent advances by ground troops into the area confirmed the effectiveness of the air strikes and validated the success of the joint air-land operation.

"Reaffirming the NAF's posture, Air Marshal Aneke emphasised that air operations would remain relentless and intelligence-driven.

"Our operations are carefully planned and intelligence-led, ensuring maximum effect on hostile elements while safeguarding innocent civilians.

"The Nigerian Air Force will sustain pressure until terrorist networks are completely dismantled," he added.

"The operation underscores the Nigerian Air Force's aggressive posture, precision employment of airpower, and unwavering commitment to sustained joint operations.

"It further highlights the Service's critical role in enabling ground forces to maintain momentum and deliver decisive effects against terrorist networks threatening lives, property, and Nigeria's national security."