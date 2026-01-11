Cote d'Ivoire/Egypt: Egypt Topple Defending Champions Ivory Coast in Thrilling Afcon Quarter-Final to Reach Semifinal

Confederation of African Football
Iliman Ndiaye, who plays for Everton in the English Premier League, scored the only goal in Senegal's quarter-final against Mali, and was named man of the match.
11 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership Editor

Egypt have booked their place in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals after a dramatic 3-2 victory over defending champions Ivory Coast in a pulsating quarter-final clash on Saturday night.

The Pharaohs will now face Senegal in what promises to be another captivating encounter.

The match was a back-and-forth affair that saw Egypt take an early lead in the 4th minute through Omar Marmoush, who slotted home after an assist from Emam Ashour. The advantage was doubled in the 32nd minute when Ramy Rabia headed in a corner delivered by captain Mohamed Salah, sending the Egyptian faithful into raptures.

However, the Elephants fought back just before halftime, with an unfortunate Ahmed Abou El Fotouh's own goal in the 40th minute, narrowing Egypt's lead to 2-1.

The second half began with renewed intensity, and it was Egypt's talisman Mohamed Salah who extended their lead once more in the 52nd minute, calmly finishing from the centre of the box after another assist from Emam Ashour.

Ivory Coast refused to surrender, and Guela Doué pulled one back for the defending champions in the 73rd minute, setting up a tense finale. Despite sustained pressure from the Ivorians in the dying minutes, including a crucial save from Mohamed El Shenawy, Egypt's defense held firm.

The final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations from the Egyptian squad and their supporters, as they celebrated a hard-fought victory that saw them eliminate the tournament trophy holders and keep their AFCON dreams alive.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.