Iliman Ndiaye, who plays for Everton in the English Premier League, scored the only goal in Senegal's quarter-final against Mali, and was named man of the match.

Egypt have booked their place in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals after a dramatic 3-2 victory over defending champions Ivory Coast in a pulsating quarter-final clash on Saturday night.

The Pharaohs will now face Senegal in what promises to be another captivating encounter.

The match was a back-and-forth affair that saw Egypt take an early lead in the 4th minute through Omar Marmoush, who slotted home after an assist from Emam Ashour. The advantage was doubled in the 32nd minute when Ramy Rabia headed in a corner delivered by captain Mohamed Salah, sending the Egyptian faithful into raptures.

However, the Elephants fought back just before halftime, with an unfortunate Ahmed Abou El Fotouh's own goal in the 40th minute, narrowing Egypt's lead to 2-1.

The second half began with renewed intensity, and it was Egypt's talisman Mohamed Salah who extended their lead once more in the 52nd minute, calmly finishing from the centre of the box after another assist from Emam Ashour.

Ivory Coast refused to surrender, and Guela Doué pulled one back for the defending champions in the 73rd minute, setting up a tense finale. Despite sustained pressure from the Ivorians in the dying minutes, including a crucial save from Mohamed El Shenawy, Egypt's defense held firm.

The final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations from the Egyptian squad and their supporters, as they celebrated a hard-fought victory that saw them eliminate the tournament trophy holders and keep their AFCON dreams alive.