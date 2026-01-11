Algeria/Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - 'Nigeria Outplayed Us', Says Algeria Coach Petkovic

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic graciously conceded that Nigeria fully deserved their 2-0 victory in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 quarter-final at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday.

The Super Eagles advanced to the semi-finals with goals from Victor Osimhen early in the second half and Akor Adams shortly after, dominating proceedings against a previously solid Algerian side that had conceded just one goal prior to the match.

"Do I have to tell the truth or should I be political [about the match]?" Petkovic asked rhetorically during his post-match press conference. "Nigeria deserved to win this match. They were better than us. It was difficult to get into this match... We were hit left and right..."

The Algerian boss, who praised his players for a strong tournament overall despite the exit, highlighted Nigeria's relentless pressure that left the Desert Foxes scattered in the first half and struggling to respond effectively thereafter.

Nigeria now set their sights on a blockbuster semi-final showdown against tournament hosts Morocco in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14, as they chase a record-extending fourth AFCON title.