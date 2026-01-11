Africa: Afcon 25 - Full List of Top Scorers Ahead of Semi Finals

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, who scored one of his team's two goals against Algeria, was named man of the match.

Morocco's Brahim Díaz currently leads the goalscoring chart at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), having netted five goals so far in the tournament.

The Real Madrid forward has been a key figure in the host nation's run to the semi-finals, delivering decisive performances across his appearances.

Díaz is closely followed by two players still in contention for the title, with Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Egypt star Mohamed Salah both on four goals apiece. Their presence in the semi-finals underlines the fierce competition among Africa's elite forwards as the tournament enters its decisive phase.

With two matches remaining for the finalists, the race for the Golden Boot remains wide open ahead of the last-four clashes.

Full list

5 goals

Brahim Díaz (Morocco)

4 goals

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

3 goals