Africa: Afcon 25 - Full List of Top Scorers Ahead of Semi Finals

Confederation of African Football
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, who scored one of his team's two goals against Algeria, was named man of the match.
10 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Morocco's Brahim Díaz currently leads the goalscoring chart at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), having netted five goals so far in the tournament.

The Real Madrid forward has been a key figure in the host nation's run to the semi-finals, delivering decisive performances across his appearances.

Díaz is closely followed by two players still in contention for the title, with Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Egypt star Mohamed Salah both on four goals apiece. Their presence in the semi-finals underlines the fierce competition among Africa's elite forwards as the tournament enters its decisive phase.

With two matches remaining for the finalists, the race for the Golden Boot remains wide open ahead of the last-four clashes.

Full list

5 goals

  • Brahim Díaz (Morocco)

4 goals

  • Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)
  • Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

3 goals

  • Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)
  • Amad Diallo (Côte d'Ivoire)
  • Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco)
  • Lassine Sinayoko (Mali)
  • Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.