Africa: Afcon 2025 Semi-Finals - Indigenous Coaches Take Centre Stage

The milestone marks a growing shift in African football, where local coaches are increasingly trusted to lead, innovate, and succeed at the highest level of the continent.

For the first time in AFCON history, all four semi-finalists are led by African coaches, guaranteeing a fourth consecutive tournament victory for a homegrown tactician.

Recent AFCON history confirms the trend, with Djamel Belmadi winning in 2019, Aliou Cissé triumphing in 2021 and Émerse Faé lifting the trophy in 2023.

NAN reports that at the AFCON 2025, Walid Regragui of Morocco, Hossam Hassan of Egypt, Pape Thiaw of Senegal and Eric Chelle of Mali have carried the torch forward.

The numbers tell a compelling story of local dominance throughout the competition.

Of the 24 teams at AFCON 2025, 15 were led by African coaches, with 11 progressing beyond the group stage.

African-led teams have accounted for 75 per cent of total wins so far, underlining tactical maturity and competitive consistency.

Beyond statistics, cohesion, discipline and cultural understanding have emerged as defining strengths of African managers.

Morocco's coach, Walid Regragui, said belief and identity remain central to his philosophy.

"We trust our ideas and our players. African coaches understand the mentality needed to win here," Regragui said.

He added that home support and preparation have been vital.

"Playing at home adds pressure, but also confidence. We embrace both," he said.

Egypt's Hossam Hassan described the moment as historic for African coaching.

"This shows African coaches can manage pressure and deliver results at the highest level," Hassan said.

Hassan, an AFCON winner as a player, is eyeing rare history.

"Winning as a coach would be special, but the focus remains on the team," he said.

NAN also reports that only Egypt's Mahmoud El-Gohary and Nigeria's Stephen Keshi (both of blessed memory) have won AFCON as both player and coach.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw said local knowledge gives African managers an edge.

"We understand our players, our environment and the rhythm of African football," Thiaw said.

He credited the collective effort for Senegal's consistency.

"Success comes from discipline, unity and tactical clarity," Thiaw added.

Eric Chelle of Mali, leading Nigeria at the tournament, praised African coaching growth.

"African coaches are no longer learning; we are leading and setting standards," Chelle said.

He said trust from federations remains crucial.

"When given support, African coaches can build teams that compete with anyone," Chelle said.

From Morocco to Egypt, Senegal to Nigeria, African tacticians have shaped AFCON 2025 with authority and vision.

Their adaptability, leadership and understanding of the African game have defined key moments across the tournament.

As AFCON 2025 enters its decisive stage, one truth stands firm.

Whichever nation lifts the trophy, it will also celebrate the continued rise and excellence of Africa's homegrown football coaches.

