Ethiopia: Bishoftu International Airport Project Signals New Era for African Aviation

Addis Ababa — The construction of Bishoftu International Airport (BIA) has been hailed as a landmark development for Ethiopia and the wider African aviation sector.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew described the project as a major step toward addressing long-standing structural challenges in Africa's aviation industry and promoting sustainable growth across the continent.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially launched the construction of the Bishoftu International Airport City.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the project is a central pillar of Ethiopia's national transformation agenda, describing it as a gateway to a more advanced, competitive, and prosperous future.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, First Lady Zinash Tayachew, and senior government officials, marking the formal start of the project.

According to Mesfin Tasew, the first phase of the airport city will feature modern, world-class passenger terminals designed to efficiently handle large volumes of travelers.

The airport will include two runways and infrastructure capable of accommodating up to 180 aircraft simultaneously.

The development will also integrate a 350-room luxury hotel within the terminal complex, alongside a major cargo terminal and aircraft maintenance facility with the capacity to handle up to 1.5 million tons of cargo annually.

Bishoftu International Airport will be directly connected to Addis Ababa's Bole International Airport through high-speed rail and road networks, ensuring seamless passenger and cargo movement.

Designed as more than a national asset, the airport city is expected to serve as a continental aviation and logistics hub.

It is anticipated to strengthen Africa's economic integration and support the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by enhancing trade, investment, and business connectivity.

The project is also expected to create substantial employment opportunities, accelerate regional development, and stimulate growth in key sectors such as trade, industry, and tourism.

Ethiopian Airlines noted that Bishoftu International Airport will play a critical role in positioning Africa as a competitive global player in aviation and logistics.