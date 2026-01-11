Ethiopia: Bishoftu International Airport to Transform Ethiopia's Logistics System, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the construction of the Bishoftu International Airport will provide a lasting solution to Ethiopia's decades-old logistics system challenges.

The Prime Minister officially launched the construction of the airport today, describing the project as a transformative national infrastructure development.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Prime Minister Abiy noted that Ethiopian Airlines has served as a symbol of national pride and a pillar of the Ethiopian state for over 80 years.

He recalled that the airline's journey was "not a bed of roses," emphasizing its resilience through regime changes, man-made crises, and natural disasters, while steadily rising to become Africa's leading carrier.

The Prime Minister attributed the secret behind the airline's success to its strong corporate culture.

He explained that the airline has operated independently under international business laws, safeguarding its institutional interests without political interference.

He further highlighted that Ethiopian Airlines is led by innovative and dedicated leadership that prioritizes safety and excellence, supported by a workforce that carries the national flag with a strong sense of collective responsibility.

The Prime Minister also underscored the airline's continuous commitment to learning and adaptation as a defining factor in its global competitiveness.

Turning to the newly launched project, Prime Minister Abiy stated that the Bishoftu International Airport will be among the world's few "mega-airports," with an annual passenger handling capacity of up to 110 million.

In addition to the airport, he announced the development of major supporting infrastructure, including a high-speed expressway capable of accommodating 12 lanes of traffic simultaneously.

PM Abiy also indicated , the airport will also include a fast rail network that will directly connect the new airport with Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Describing the Bishoftu International Airport as a "grand port for our ships in the sky," the Prime Minister said the project will finally address the structural weaknesses that have long constrained Ethiopia's logistics system.

He concluded by noting that just as Ethiopian Airlines has succeeded by overcoming numerous challenges, the obstacles facing the nation today should inspire greater determination, resilience, and commitment to national progress.