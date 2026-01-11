Nigeria: Osimhen Shuts Critics With Man of the Match Display in Afcon Quarter-Final

Osimhen's night summed up his influence on this Super Eagles team -- goals, assists, work rate and leadership

Victor Osimhen once again showed why he remains the heartbeat of Nigeria's Super Eagles after being voted TotalEnergies Man of the Match in the 2-0 victory over Algeria that sent Nigeria into the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Galatasaray striker delivered a complete centre-forward performance in Marrakesh, scoring the opening goal and providing the assist for Akor Adams' second as Nigeria outclassed the Desert Foxes in a high-stakes quarter-final.

Osimhen's night summed up his influence on this Super Eagles team -- goals, assists, work rate and leadership.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

After a dominant first half that somehow ended goalless, Nigeria struck early in the second period. In the 47th minute, Osimhen rose highest at the far post to meet Bruno Onyemaechi's cross, guiding a calm header past Luca Zidane to give Nigeria a deserved lead.

It was his fourth goal of the tournament and another reminder of his instinct in front of goal.

But Osimhen was not done.

Just before the hour mark, Alex Iwobi released him with a clever pass at the edge of the box. Instead of forcing a shot, Osimhen showed composure and awareness, squaring the ball selflessly for Akor Adams to finish and seal the win.

That assist underlined his growth as a complete striker -- not just a scorer, but a player willing to put the team first.

Beyond the decisive moments, Osimhen worked tirelessly, pressing Algeria's defenders, winning fouls, stretching the backline and setting the tone for Nigeria's aggressive play.

His movement unsettled Algeria throughout, creating space for Ademola Lookman and the midfield runners to thrive.

The Man of the Match award also carried a deeper meaning.

Before the Algeria match, Osimhen had been involved in a brief on-field disagreement with Lookman during Nigeria's Round of 16 win over Mozambique.

The moment sparked debate on social media, with some reading too much into what was simply a competitive exchange.

Rather than dwell on the noise, Osimhen responded in the best way possible -- with his football.

Against Algeria, he played with maturity, calm and clarity, combining effectively with Lookman and leading the attack with authority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Any talk of division was firmly put to rest by the unity Nigeria showed on the pitch.

Former players and fans alike praised his response, seeing it as the mark of a leader who channels pressure into performance.

With this display, Osimhen now stands just two goals away from Nigeria's all-time scoring record and continues to drive the Super Eagles' push for a fourth AFCON title.

As Nigeria prepare for a mouth-watering semi-final clash against hosts Morocco, Osimhen's form will be central to their hopes.