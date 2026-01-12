Nigeria's Resident Doctors Suspend Planned Strike, Give Reasons

The development comes days after the National Industrial Court of Nigeria issued an interim order restraining NARD and its members from embarking on the planned strike, pending the hearing of a substantive motion fixed for 21 January.

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its planned nationwide strike, scheduled to begin today, 12 January. It said the suspension of the strike is due to fresh commitments from the federal government and key health sector stakeholders.

The association announced the decision after a virtual emergency National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held on Sunday, saying the suspension would last until 25 January, when it plans to review progress made on its demands.

The development comes days after the National Industrial Court of Nigeria issued an interim order restraining NARD and its members from embarking on the planned strike, pending the hearing of a substantive motion fixed for 21 January.

Conditional suspension

In a communique signed by its Secretary-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim, NARD said the decision to suspend the resumption of the strike was "strategic and conditional," allowing time to assess progress made through engagements with key government institutions.

The association said it resolved to halt the resumption of its Total, Indefinite and Complete Strike (TICS 2.0) following "firm commitments" from critical stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Federal Ministry of Finance, and other agencies involved in health sector administration.

It also cited the involvement of the National Assembly, the State Security Service, and direct presidential intervention led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, acting on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

"This suspension is strategic and conditional, allowing room to objectively review tangible progress at the January NEC meeting commencing 25 January 2026," the communique said.

Court order restraining strike

On 9 January, the National Industrial Court, Abuja, restrained NARD, its members, agents and privies from embarking on the planned nationwide strike.

Justice Emmanuel Subilim issued the interim order while ruling on an ex parte motion filed by the federal government and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The court barred the association from "calling, directing, organising, participating in or embarking upon any form of industrial action," including strikes, picketing or work stoppages, pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice fixed for 21 January.

NARD was granted liberty to apply to vary or discharge the order.

The association, however, did not reference the court order in its statement announcing the suspension of the strike resumption.

Background to the dispute

NARD had earlier announced plans to resume its TICS 2.0 from 12 January, citing the federal government's failure to implement agreements reached after its previous industrial action.

The association had suspended an earlier indefinite strike on 29 November 2025 after 29 days, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government.

Under the agreement, the government committed to implementing key demands within four weeks. NARD later accused the authorities of failing to meet multiple deadlines.

Lokoja crisis, salary arrears

On the lingering crisis at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Lokoja, NARD said the report of a committee earlier set up by the health ministry has been implemented.

It added that a new reconciliation committee comprising chief medical directors, the ministry and NARD representatives has been established to ensure resident doctors remain at the facility and to broker lasting peace between the Association of Resident Doctors and the Medical and Dental Consultants' Association of Nigeria at the hospital.

On salary-related demands, NARD said verified lists for the outstanding 25 and 35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) arrears have been forwarded to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The association said the Ministry of Labour has written to the Ministry of Finance to facilitate payment, while progress has also been recorded on accoutrement allowances, promotion arrears and salary arrears.

It added that the Minister of State for Finance has acknowledged receipt of the documents and that discussions are ongoing to establish a clear and expedited payment plan.

Entry-level, work-hour regulation

NARD said the Director of Hospital Services at the health ministry would communicate a clarification from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to hospital managements, reaffirming CONMESS 3 as the recognised entry level for resident doctors.

It also disclosed that a multi-stakeholder committee involving the health ministry, chief medical directors, the Nigerian Medical Association and NARD has been constituted to address locum practice and work-hour regulation.

It added that preliminary activities have already commenced.

Allowances, collective bargaining

The association confirmed that a circular on the professional allowance table has been released, with assurances that full implementation would begin with January salaries and that 18 months' arrears would be captured in the 2026 budget.

On the stalled Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations, NARD said it would continue to push for their immediate resumption and timely conclusion.

NARD also reported progress on the implementation of specialist allowances and said the Ministry of Labour had intervened in issues affecting house officers' welfare.

It added that the health ministry would formally engage the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to address salary delays, arrears, and the issuance of pay advisories through IPPIS.

While appreciating its leadership and members nationwide, the association stressed that the suspension of the strike resumption remains conditional.

"The NEC remains confident that the timely and decisive intervention of the Vice President will culminate in a lasting resolution of the protracted challenges confronting Nigeria's health sector," the communique said.