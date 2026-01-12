Nigeria: Tinubu Arrives in UAE, Targets Renewable Energy Partnerships

press release

President Tinubu is visiting the UAE at the official invitation of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Al Nahyan.

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Abu Dhabi to attend the prestigious 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

The president's aircraft touched down at Zayed International Airport at approximately 11 30 p.m. local time.

President Tinubu was received by Shakhboot Al Nahyan, minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The summit is a premier annual event, serving as a global forum for world leaders, industry experts, and civil society organisations.

Participants will address critical issues regarding energy innovation and the financial infrastructure required for renewable energy transitions.

The visit underscores the strengthening alliance between Nigeria and the UAE, particularly in the sectors of green energy and economic cooperation.

During the summit, President Tinubu aims to position Nigeria as a leading player in sustainable development, seeking to attract foreign investment and foster partnerships that align with Nigeria's national growth objectives

The 2026 edition, with the theme "The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go," focuses on bridging the gap between climate ambition and tangible action through three primary pillars: innovation, finance, and people.