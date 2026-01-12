Kenya: iShowSpeed in Maasai Mara to Spotlight Kenya's Tourism

Nairobi — American social media sensation iShowSpeed is expected to visit the Maasai Mara next, capping off a whirlwind Kenya tour that Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano says has already boosted the country's global profile.

"Hosting iShowSpeed gives Africa a rare platform to tell its own stories -- the beauty, the culture, and our hospitality," Miano said on Sunday as Speed concluded an evvent at the KICC in Nairobi, adding that Kenyans helped shape the influencer's itinerary to showcase the best of the country.

Speed's Kenya tour has already delivered record-breaking engagement online.

The visit to Nairobi National Park and other landmarks pushed his YouTube subscriber numbers up by nearly 200,000 in one live broadcast, with more than 180,000 viewers streaming concurrently.

Fans thronged his convoy, forcing authorities to provide police escorts to manage the crowds.

From training with the Kenya Rugby team, meeting javelin champion Julius Yego, sampling traditional foods, to touring Nairobi in a decorated matatu, Speed's viral moments have kept Kenya trending globally.

Tourism officials hope the upcoming Maasai Mara leg -- one of Africa's most iconic safari destinations -- will further showcase Kenya's wildlife, culture, and adventure offerings, especially to Gen Z and millennial audiences.

"Kenya didn't just show up -- it broke the internet," Miano said.

iShowSpeed's "Speed Does Africa" tour covers 20 countries with daily livestreams, but Kenya has so far drawn the largest crowds and the loudest buzz, signaling a major win for the country's tourism sector.