Kenya: iShowSpeed Fans Go Wild As One Gets Face Signed in Nairobi Stream

Nairobi — Online sensation iShowSpeed is making waves in Nairobi, and less than an hour into his livestream for the "Speed Does Africa" tour, he already ran into some of the craziest fans he's encountered so far on the continent.

According to reports, one fan even slipped past heavy security just to get iShowSpeed to sign his face, underscoring the intense enthusiasm of Kenyan fans.

The livestream captured the moment, quickly going viral on social media and generating thousands of reactions.

iShowSpeed is in Nairobi for creative projects, cultural exchange, and youth engagements, joined by Ugandan content creator Tenge Tenge.

The visit also comes amid speculation about a possible sprint race against Africa's fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, which has fans across Kenya eagerly anticipating the event.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano confirmed iShowSpeed's visit and encouraged Kenyans to suggest the first places he should explore, highlighting the country's vibrant digital, creative, and cultural scene.

Nairobi County Government Citizen Engagement and Customer Service Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, welcomed the duo, emphasizing Nairobi's growing reputation as a hub for young, innovative content creators.

This latest viral moment reinforces iShowSpeed's massive popularity in Kenya, and sets the tone for what is shaping up to be a high-energy, fan-driven stop on his "Speed Does Africa" tour.