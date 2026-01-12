Sudan: Al-Eisir Marks First Anniversary of Wad Madani Liberation - Sudan Raises Flag of Victory, Vows to Free Every Inch of Its Land

Port Sudan, 11 January 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir said in a statement on the occasion of the first anniversary of the liberation of Wad Madani, the capital of Al-Gezira State:

"Today, we celebrate the will of our people and the resilience of our Armed Forces, all supporting and mobilized units who restored security and stability through their steadfastness, driving out the rebellious Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and their criminal mercenaries, leaving them broken and defeated.

On this day, we remember the sacrifices of our brave heroes, seek mercy for the souls of our righteous martyrs, and pray to Allah Almighty for the healing of our wounded and the safe return of the missing to the arms of their families.

We pledge to continue the struggle to liberate cities and villages in Kordofan and Darfur, and we tell our people there: rest assured, every inch of Sudan's precious land will be liberated, Allah willing. Thereafter, our collective will shall turn towards reconstruction, development, and progress, and the consolidation of the principles of freedom, peace, and genuine democracy -- unlike the democracy of the Dagalo family and their collaborators and mercenaries.

A salute of respect and reverence goes to our people in Al-Gezira State, whose patience and courage have been exemplary of loyalty and belonging."