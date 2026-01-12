Kenya: iShowSpeed in Kenya - Fans Buzz Over Possible Sprint Race With Ferdinand Omanyala

Nairobi — Popular online personality iShowSpeed is in Kenya, and the most talked-about possibility is a sprint race against Africa's fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala.

Fans across the country are eagerly speculating whether the matchup could become one of the most-watched livestreams in Kenyan internet history, blending athletics, online culture, and entertainment.

iShowSpeed is in Nairobi as part of his "Speed Does Africa" tour, which celebrates African cities, culture, and digital creativity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He will be joined by young Ugandan content creator Tenge Tenge for a series of collaborations and youth engagement activities.

The visit was officially welcomed by Geoffrey Mosiria, Secretary-General of the Federation and Citizen Services, who highlighted Nairobi's vibrant creative scene.

"Kenya is full of talent, especially among young and creative content creators. Our guests will have a great time learning from us, just as we learn from them," Mosiria said.

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has also confirmed iShowSpeed's arrival and invited Kenyans to suggest top places he should visit, emphasizing the country's appeal as a hub for creativity, culture, and tourism.

While the sprint race remains unconfirmed, the excitement underscores iShowSpeed's growing influence in East Africa and the potential of cross-border collaborations to inspire youth, celebrate digital talent, and amplify Kenya's cultural visibility.

Beyond the race speculation, iShowSpeed and Tenge Tenge's tour is expected to showcase youth creativity and innovation in Nairobi, promote cultural exchange between Kenyan and East African creators and inspire a new generation of digital content creators across the region

With fans on edge about the potential showdown with Omanyala, Nairobi is set to become the center of an unforgettable blend of athletics, entertainment, and online culture.