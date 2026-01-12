Egypt/Senegal: Mohamed Salah Edges Closer to Breaking His Afcon Duck As Egypt Set Up Senegal Semifinal

11 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

Egypt's Pharaohs, led by Mohamed Salah, aim for Afcon glory after reaching the semifinals against Senegal, seeking a title win that eludes the superstar.

When Mohamed Salah lamented being benched for successive matches by Liverpool manager Arne Slot in late 2025, one of those who criticised the forward's comments was Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

One of Carragher's multiple digs at the Egyptian attacker, in trying to prove that Liverpool had "made" Salah, was that the 33-year-old was yet to win an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with his country.

In essence, Carragher was saying Salah is good only at Liverpool because he is surrounded by better players than at the national team level.

Semifinals set

It seems Salah and his fellow Egyptians are intent on proving Carragher wrong. The Pharaohs, chasing a record-extending eighth Afcon title, and a first since 2010, reached the semifinals of the 2025 edition by beating holders Ivory Coast 3-2 on Saturday, 10 January.

Salah, who scored his country's third goal, was named player of the match. Egypt will now face Senegal in what will be a repeat of the 2021 decider, which the Senegalese won 4-2 on penalties.

"I am very happy and proud to play with these guys," said Salah. "We always want to bring joy to the Egyptian fans, and we believe we can win every...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.