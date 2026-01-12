Egypt/Senegal: Mohamed Salah Edges Closer to Breaking His Afcon Duck As Egypt Set Up Senegal Semifinal

Egypt's Pharaohs, led by Mohamed Salah, aim for Afcon glory after reaching the semifinals against Senegal, seeking a title win that eludes the superstar.

When Mohamed Salah lamented being benched for successive matches by Liverpool manager Arne Slot in late 2025, one of those who criticised the forward's comments was Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

One of Carragher's multiple digs at the Egyptian attacker, in trying to prove that Liverpool had "made" Salah, was that the 33-year-old was yet to win an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with his country.

In essence, Carragher was saying Salah is good only at Liverpool because he is surrounded by better players than at the national team level.

Semifinals set

It seems Salah and his fellow Egyptians are intent on proving Carragher wrong. The Pharaohs, chasing a record-extending eighth Afcon title, and a first since 2010, reached the semifinals of the 2025 edition by beating holders Ivory Coast 3-2 on Saturday, 10 January.

Salah, who scored his country's third goal, was named player of the match. Egypt will now face Senegal in what will be a repeat of the 2021 decider, which the Senegalese won 4-2 on penalties.

"I am very happy and proud to play with these guys," said Salah. "We always want to bring joy to the Egyptian fans, and we believe we can win every...