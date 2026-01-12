Uganda: Jailed Besigye Sends Financial Boost to Bobi Wine Campaign

12 January 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sulaiman Ssebugwawo

Opposition leaders, activists and supporters on Sunday gathered at the Kasangati home of veteran opposition figure Kizza Besigye for a special prayer meeting held in solidarity with him and other individuals they describe as political prisoners, amid reports of a significant financial contribution to the presidential campaign of Robert Kyagulanyi.

Besigye, who is currently in detention, sent a substantial monetary contribution to Kyagulanyi's campaign as it enters its final stages.

The controbution, who figure was not disclosed, was delivered by his wife, Winnie Byanyima, during the gathering.

Addressing those present, Byanyima was quoted as telling Kyagulanyi, "Besigye sent me to give you this money to be your last push as you wind up the campaigns. Let it help you reach your goal."

The announcement drew applause and renewed calls for unity among opposition supporters, many of whom described the gesture as a powerful symbol of solidarity across generations of Uganda's opposition movement.

The prayer gathering attracted a cross-section of opposition politicians, activists, religious leaders and supporters.

Participants said the event was organised to pray for the life and wellbeing of Besigye and to call for the release of individuals they describe as political prisoners.

Several speakers emphasised the importance of peaceful struggle, resilience and collective action in the face of political pressure, saying Besigye's reported donation demonstrated continued commitment to democratic change despite his detention.

Kyagulanyi, the National Unity Platform leader and presidential candidate, thanked Besigye and his family for the support, describing it as both a financial boost and moral encouragement at a critical point in the campaign.

Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate and long-time government critic, remains a central figure in Uganda's opposition politics, with supporters saying his influence continues to shape the push for political reform.

The government has previously denied holding individuals on the basis of political beliefs, maintaining that all arrests and detentions are carried out in accordance with the law.

As the election season intensifies, the Kasangati gathering underscored renewed efforts by opposition leaders to project unity through prayer, political mobilisation and public expressions of solidarity.

